Triple monitor 4K gaming using a RTX 3090 demonstrated

Gamers interested in learning more about the performance you can expect using an ASUS ROG Strix OC RTX 3090 graphics card to power three 4K gaming monitors taking the form of the LG Ultragear 4K Gaming. Will be pleased to know that Linas Tech Tips has created a new video showcasing the LG’s Ultragear 27GN950-B gaming monitor and providing a look at what you can expect from a triple monitor 4K setup.

Specifications of the ASUS ROG Strix OC RTX 3090 graphics card :

– NVIDIA Ampere Streaming Multiprocessors: The building blocks for the world’s fastest, most efficient GPU, the all-new Ampere SM brings 2X the FP32 throughput and improved power efficiency.

– 2nd Generation RT Cores: Experience 2X the throughput of 1st gen RT Cores, plus concurrent RT and shading for a whole new level of ray tracing performance.

– 3rd Generation Tensor Cores: Get up to 2X the throughput with structural sparsity and advanced AI algorithms such as DLSS. Now with support for up to 8K resolution, these cores deliver a massive boost in game performance and all-new AI capabilities.

– Axial-tech Fan Design has been tuned up with more fan blades and a reversed rotational direction for the center fan.

– 2.9-slot design expands cooling surface area compared to last gen for more thermal headroom than ever before.

– Super Alloy Power II includes premium alloy chokes, solid polymer capacitors, and an array of high-current power stages.

– GPU Tweak II provides intuitive performance tweaking, thermal controls, and system monitoring.

Specifications of the LG Ultragear 27GN950-B gaming monitor inlcude :

– 27″ UHD (3840 x 2160) Nano IPS Display

– IPS 1ms (GtG) 144Hz with VESA DSC Technology

– NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro

– DCI-P3 98% with VESA DisplayHDR 600

– 4-Side Virtually Borderless Display

– Tilt/Height/Pivot Adjustable Stand

Source : Linus Tech Tips

