Lukos ultra-wide portable 4K Monitor from $379

If you are searching for the ultimate portable widescreen monitor you may be interested in the Lukos 32:9 ultra-wide screen monitor recently launched on Kickstarter. Equipped with a IPS screen and offering a 2ms response and 60Hz refresh rate the small yet powerful portable 4k monitor can be easily transported and connected to a wide variety of different devices such as your phone, games console, laptop and more.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $379 or £512 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 39% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

Lukos Ultra-wide portable 4K Monitor

“Lukos is an advanced monitor for entertainment and productivity with a 4K HD display that utilizes an ultra-wide field of view to achieve the immersive gaming experience that normal screens cannot. It’s more than a display, it’s your gaming console, 4K theater, device charger, and visual centerpiece of your desktop. Fully customizable and packed with features, Lukos is the ultimate ultra-wide monitor, objects are rendered clearly, enabling smoother video playback and almost surreal visual fluidity.”

With the assumption that the Lukos crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2022. To learn more about the Lukos 32:9 4K monitor project checkout the promotional video below.

“In addition to being an HD display, you can use Lukos as a calendar, clock, or digital photo frame and customize Lukos in your own way. Let Lukos upgrade your desktop with the most high-tech 4K ultra-wide display. Seamlessly connect 4 devices simultaneously with three HDMI, two DP 1.4, one DP 1.2, and one USB Type-C. You can easily connect Lukos with PC, laptop, Mac, Smartphone, Switch, Playstation, Xbox, and other devices.”

“Use the remote control to remotely operate the split-screen, adjust the brightness, sound and other functions. Lukos is intuitive and easy to operate. Lukos is one of the smallest 4K displays on the market, its portable design allows you to work, watch movies, or play games whenever and wherever you want. The 14″ screen is the perfect size for portability and productivity. Carry Lukos with you and get more done anywhere and anytime.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the 32:9 4K monitor, jump over to the official Lukos crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals