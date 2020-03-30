EIZO Foris Nova OLED 4K monitor launches

After first being unveiled last year the new EIZO Foris Nova monitor has now launched worldwide offering a 4K OLED display with 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio and 0.4 ms response time. Unfortunately a limited run of only 500 units has been made available initially although availability will expand over the coming months when production hopefully returns to normal.

Other features include 330 nits maximum brightness and 1.07 billion colors and 60 Hz refresh rate. “HDR certification in the form of HDR10 and the royalty-free Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG), and connectivity is taken care of by 2x HDMI ports that support Deep Color and the HDCP 2.2 and 1.4 copy protection protocols. There are two 1 W speakers, VESA support,1x headphone jack and 1x line-out mini jack. The production is limited to only 500 units, and the Foris Nova will be available from November 1st in the U.S., Europe, China and Japan. No word on pricing – EIZO is asking users to contact them directly for orders and pricing. That serves as a warning, if any more were needed: this won’t come cheap.”

For more details and full specifications jump over to the EIZO Foris Nova monitor product page.

Source : Eizo : TPU

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals