Zotac Zone Running Bazzite OS: The Steam Deck Rival That Packs a Punch

The Zotac Zone handheld, initially launched with Windows 11, has gained attention as a notable player in the handheld gaming market. But also compatible with Bazzite OS—a Linux-based operating system tailored for gaming—the device offers a unique alternative to Windows-based gaming handhelds. Positioned as a competitor to the Steam Deck, the Zotac Zone combines robust hardware with innovative software. However, challenges such as limited battery life, regional exclusivity, and incomplete functionality under Bazzite OS highlight areas for potential improvement.

Whether you’re a seasoned gamer or just someone looking for a reliable handheld, the Zotac Zone offers plenty to get excited about. From its AMD 8840U processor and RDNA 3 iGPU to its sleek AMOLED display, this device is built to compete with heavyweights like the Steam Deck. But as with any innovation, there are trade-offs—some features remain incomplete, and battery life might leave you wanting more, ETA Prime tests it out further.

Bazzite OS Linux Gaming

TL;DR Key Takeaways : The Zotac Zone handheld now supports Bazzite OS, a Linux-based gaming platform, offering an alternative to Windows 11 and competing with devices like the Steam Deck.

Powered by the AMD 8840U processor with RDNA 3 iGPU, the device delivers strong gaming performance, particularly at medium settings, but lacks features like variable refresh rate (VRR).

Bazzite OS enhances gaming compatibility but has limitations, such as non-functional RGB lighting, fingerprint sensor, and some button configurations.

Battery life varies significantly based on TDP settings, ranging from 5 hours for low-power games to just 1 hour for graphically intensive titles at maximum performance.

Currently available only in the U.S. through Micro Center, the device faces challenges in regional availability, but a next-gen model with improvements like a larger battery is in development.

Hardware Features for High-Performance Gaming

The Zotac Zone handheld is built on a solid hardware foundation designed to meet the demands of modern gaming. At its core is the AMD 8840U processor, which features 12 compute units and an RDNA 3-based integrated GPU. This combination delivers performance comparable to Ryzen Z1 Extreme-powered devices, allowing smooth gameplay for both indie and AAA titles.

Key hardware highlights include:

A 6-inch AMOLED display with a 1920×1080 resolution and a 16:9 aspect ratio, offering vibrant colors and sharp visuals. However, the absence of variable refresh rate (VRR) support may affect gameplay fluidity.

Comprehensive input options, including dual trackpads, responsive analog sticks, locking triggers, and a clicky D-pad. While functional, the D-pad’s unconventional design may require an adjustment period for some users.

USB 4 connectivity, a built-in kickstand for tabletop gaming, and a fingerprint sensor, which is currently non-functional under Bazzite OS.

The device also features a 48.5Wh battery, with adjustable power settings through TDP (Thermal Design Power) control. This allows users to balance performance and battery life based on their gaming preferences.

Linux-Based Gaming Platform

Bazzite OS, inspired by the Steam Deck’s operating system, is a Linux-based platform optimized for gaming on non-Steam Deck devices. It enhances compatibility and performance across a wide range of titles, providing an alternative to Windows for gamers seeking a streamlined experience.

However, certain features remain unsupported under Bazzite OS:

RGB lighting control, which limits customization options.

Fingerprint sensor functionality, reducing security and convenience features.

Some button configurations, which may restrict usability for specific tasks or games.

Despite these limitations, Bazzite OS offers a smooth gaming experience, particularly for users familiar with Linux environments. Its integration of advanced frame generation technologies, such as AMD’s FSR 3, enhances performance in graphically demanding games, making it a viable option for gamers looking to move away from Windows-based systems.

Zotac Zone Tested Running Bazzite OS

Discover other guides from our vast content that could be of interest on gaming handhelds.

Gaming Performance: Balancing Power and Efficiency

The Zotac Zone excels in gaming performance, particularly at medium settings, where it strikes a balance between visual quality and efficiency. Powered by the AMD 8840U processor and RDNA 3 iGPU, the device handles popular titles like Spider-Man 2, The Witcher 3, and Cyberpunk 2077 with ease.

Performance-enhancing features include:

Full TDP control, allowing users to prioritize either performance or battery life depending on their gaming needs.

Frame generation technologies, such as AMD’s FSR 3, which maintain high frame rates for demanding games. However, higher TDP settings may lead to reduced visual fidelity.

While the device performs well across a variety of games, it is best suited for medium settings to ensure a consistent balance between performance and battery efficiency. Gamers seeking to maximize runtime may need to adjust settings or limit playtime for graphically intensive titles.

Battery Life: Managing Power for Extended Sessions

Battery life is a critical consideration for handheld gaming devices, and the Zotac Zone offers mixed results in this area. The 48.5Wh battery provides varying runtimes depending on the TDP setting, giving users flexibility in managing power consumption.

Battery performance at different TDP levels:

Up to 5 hours for low-power indie games at 5W TDP.

Approximately 2 hours for AAA titles at 15W TDP.

Just 1 hour for graphically intensive games at 28W TDP.

While the adjustable TDP settings allow users to optimize battery life for specific gaming scenarios, the overall runtime may fall short for extended gaming sessions, particularly for demanding titles. This limitation underscores the need for a larger battery in future iterations of the device.

Design and Usability: Aiming for Comfort and Practicality

The Zotac Zone’s design prioritizes comfort and usability, making it suitable for long gaming sessions. Its ergonomic layout ensures a secure grip, while the analog sticks and triggers are responsive and precise. However, the unconventional D-pad design may take time for users to adapt to.

Additional design features include:

A built-in kickstand, allowing convenient tabletop gaming.

Limited accessory availability, such as the Zone Dock, which may restrict the device’s full potential for some users.

Currently, the handheld is exclusively available at Micro Center stores in the U.S., limiting access for international buyers. This regional exclusivity may hinder its adoption among a broader audience, particularly in markets where handheld gaming devices are in high demand.

Future Prospects: Enhancements on the Horizon

Zotac has announced plans for a next-generation Zone device, the HX 370, which promises significant improvements. A larger battery is expected to address the current model’s limitations in runtime, while enhanced hardware and software features could further refine the gaming experience. Accessories like the Zone Dock and lanyard, which are currently difficult to obtain, may also become more widely available, expanding the device’s functionality.

The upcoming HX 370 demonstrates Zotac’s commitment to addressing user feedback and improving the Zone series. These advancements could solidify the device’s position as a competitive option in the handheld gaming market, appealing to both Linux enthusiasts and mainstream gamers.

Media Credit: ETA PRIME



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals