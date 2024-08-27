How to install Windows 11 on your Valve Steam Deck OLED

Valve has released new Windows drivers for the Steam Deck OLED, allowing users to install Windows 11 on the handheld games console opening up a massive new range of applications and abilities if desired. ETA Prime has created a fantastic comprehensive guide that walks you through each step of the Windows installation process allowing you to easily install the operating system on your Valve Steam Deck handheld games console.

Installing Windows on a Valve Steam Deck

The Valve Steam Deck OLED is a powerful handheld gaming device that offers users the flexibility to install alternative operating systems, such as Windows 11. Valve has released official Windows drivers for the Steam Deck OLED, making the installation process more straightforward.

To install Windows 11, you’ll need a bootable USB drive with the installation files. Follow these steps:

Connect the bootable USB drive to your Steam Deck OLED.

Enter the BIOS by holding the Volume Down button and pressing the Power button.

Select the USB drive as the boot device.

Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the Windows 11 installation.

Driver Requirements and Installation

After installing Windows 11, it’s crucial to install the necessary drivers to ensure full functionality of your Steam Deck OLED. Valve provides drivers for the following components on their official website:

Custom AMD APU

SD card reader

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth

Audio

Download and install each driver to ensure your device operates smoothly. It’s important to note that installing Windows 11 on the Steam Deck OLED comes with a significant drawback: the lack of speaker support. You’ll need to use the 3.5mm audio jack or Bluetooth for audio output, which can be inconvenient for some users.

Performance Evaluation and Hardware Overview

To understand how well Windows 11 runs on the Steam Deck OLED, we conducted performance tests with several popular games. The results varied, with some games running smoothly and others struggling to maintain consistent performance. Here’s a breakdown of our findings:

Genshin Impact and Minecraft offered stable experiences with minor frame drops.

Fortnite and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 were playable but not as optimized as on Steam OS.

Forza Horizon 5 ran well, showcasing the OLED display’s vibrant colors and deep blacks.

Cyberpunk 2077 struggled with performance, requiring lower settings for a playable experience.

The Steam Deck OLED’s hardware, featuring a custom AMD APU, 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and an OLED display, provides a robust foundation for gaming and other tasks. However, users may encounter controller compatibility issues when using Windows 11, as the built-in controller is not recognized as an Xbox controller. This can cause problems with certain games, requiring the use of an external controller or software solutions.

Comparing Windows 11 and Steam OS

When comparing Windows 11 with Steam OS on the Steam Deck OLED, it’s evident that each operating system has its strengths and weaknesses. Steam OS is optimized for the device’s hardware, offering better performance in many games. On the other hand, Windows 11 provides greater flexibility and access to a broader range of software.

Users must weigh these factors when deciding which operating system to use. One approach is to dual-boot or use separate drives for Windows and Steam OS, allowing users to switch between operating systems based on their needs.

Installing Windows 11 on the Steam Deck OLED can be beneficial for users who require access to Windows-exclusive software or prefer the Windows ecosystem. However, it’s essential to consider the limitations and performance differences compared to Steam OS.

If you decide to install Windows 11, keep in mind the audio limitations and potential controller compatibility issues. Additionally, be prepared to tweak settings and optimize performance for certain games.

Ultimately, the choice between Windows 11 and Steam OS on the Steam Deck OLED depends on your specific needs and preferences. By understanding the strengths and weaknesses of each operating system, you can make an informed decision that enhances your gaming experience on this powerful handheld device.

Video & Image Credit: ETA Prime



