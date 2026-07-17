Suspected DJI Pocket 4P Clone Muse 2 Pro Faces a Potential U.S. Ban

The Muse 2 Pro, a camera from Xtra Technology, has found itself at the center of a growing regulatory storm. Widely seen as a rebranded version of DJI’s Pocket 4P, the device offers several enhancements, including a bi-directional flip screen and a built-in mounting thread for added versatility. However, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has launched an investigation into Xtra Technology’s potential ties to DJI, citing concerns about transparency and compliance. As Tech Court explains, this scrutiny has cast doubt on whether the Muse 2 Pro will ever officially launch, leaving its future, and that of similar products, in question.

Explore the broader implications of this investigation, from the potential impact on Shenzhen-based testing labs to the challenges companies face in navigating U.S. regulatory requirements. Gain insight into how the FCC’s actions could reshape the consumer electronics market, with fewer alternatives and higher prices becoming a possibility. This preview also examines what these developments mean for DJI’s U.S. presence and how consumers might be affected by the tightening compliance landscape.

What is the Muse 2 Pro?

TL;DR Key Takeaways : The FCC is investigating Xtra Technology’s Muse 2 Pro camera for potential ties to DJI, raising uncertainty about its U.S. market availability.

The Muse 2 Pro, seen as a rebranded DJI Pocket 4P, offers enhanced features like a bi-directional flip screen, integrated grip, repositioned USB-C port and built-in mounting thread.

Xtra Technology has been fined $25,000 for non-compliance with FCC inquiries, with further penalties possible if required disclosures are not met by July 20, 2026.

Shenzhen-based testing labs certifying devices like the Muse 2 Pro are under scrutiny, potentially disrupting the supply chain for DJI products and alternatives in the U.S.

The investigation could reduce consumer options, increase prices and slow innovation in the U.S. electronics market, with DJI projecting potential losses of up to $1.5 billion by 2026.

The Xtra Muse 2 Pro has garnered attention for its striking resemblance to DJI’s Pocket 4P, a compact camera celebrated for its advanced features and portability. The Muse 2 Pro builds upon this foundation with several notable enhancements designed to improve user experience and functionality:

A bi-directional flip screen that allows for flexible shooting angles, catering to vloggers and content creators.

that allows for flexible shooting angles, catering to vloggers and content creators. An integrated grip for enhanced handling and stability during extended use.

for enhanced handling and stability during extended use. A repositioned USB-C port for more convenient connectivity and charging.

for more convenient connectivity and charging. A built-in mounting thread for seamless compatibility with tripods and other accessories.

These upgrades positioned the Muse 2 Pro as a compelling alternative for U.S. consumers, particularly in light of restrictions on DJI products in the country. However, its striking similarities to DJI’s hardware have raised questions about its origins. Many industry observers speculate that the Muse 2 Pro is essentially a rebranded version of the Pocket 4P, prompting the FCC to investigate potential ties between Xtra Technology and DJI. This scrutiny has placed the Muse 2 Pro’s launch in jeopardy, leaving consumers and industry stakeholders uncertain about its future.

FCC Investigation and Enforcement

The FCC has taken decisive action against Xtra Technology and other companies suspected of having undisclosed ties to DJI. Xtra Technology has already faced a $25,000 fine for failing to respond to FCC inquiries and the agency has demanded additional documentation to clarify the relationship between the Muse 2 Pro and DJI. While no definitive evidence of illegal activity has been uncovered, the investigation underscores the FCC’s commitment to enforcing regulatory compliance and transparency.

Key aspects of the FCC’s actions include:

Mandatory disclosure: Companies under investigation, including Xtra Technology, are required to provide requested information by July 20th, 2026.

Companies under investigation, including Xtra Technology, are required to provide requested information by July 20th, 2026. Penalties for non-compliance: Failure to meet these requirements could result in further fines or restrictions on product distribution.

Failure to meet these requirements could result in further fines or restrictions on product distribution. Scrutiny of Shenzhen-based testing labs: These labs, which certify devices like the Muse 2 Pro for international markets, are being investigated for potential conflicts of interest and regulatory violations.

These measures reflect broader concerns about the integrity of consumer electronics entering the U.S. market, particularly those with potential ties to DJI. The investigation highlights the challenges faced by companies operating in a highly regulated environment, where compliance is critical to market access.

Find more information on DJI Pocket 4P by browsing our extensive range of articles, guides and tutorials.

Wider Implications for the Market

The FCC’s investigation has significant implications not only for Xtra Technology but also for the broader consumer electronics market. Shenzhen testing labs, which play a pivotal role in certifying devices for international distribution, are now under heightened scrutiny. This could disrupt the supply chain for DJI products and their alternatives, potentially reducing options for U.S. consumers.

For DJI, the stakes are particularly high. The company has already projected potential losses of up to $1.5 billion by the end of 2026 due to regulatory delays and market restrictions. These challenges may compel DJI to reevaluate its distribution strategies and compliance practices to maintain its foothold in the U.S. market. The ripple effects of these developments could also discourage other companies from pursuing similar strategies, potentially stifling competition and innovation in the sector.

What This Means for U.S. Consumers

The regulatory actions against Xtra Technology highlight the growing tension between innovation and compliance in the U.S. consumer electronics market. For consumers, the Muse 2 Pro represented a promising alternative to DJI’s Pocket 4P, offering enhanced features at a competitive price point. However, the uncertainty surrounding its launch underscores the challenges of navigating a market increasingly shaped by regulatory oversight.

If Xtra Technology fails to prove its independence from DJI, the Muse 2 Pro may never reach consumers. This would eliminate a key option for those seeking DJI-like products amid market restrictions. Additionally, the investigation could deter other companies from introducing similar alternatives, potentially leading to fewer choices and higher prices for consumers. The situation serves as a reminder of the delicate balance between fostering innovation and making sure regulatory compliance in a competitive market.

The Uncertain Future of the Muse 2 Pro

Despite the ongoing investigation, pre-orders for the Muse 2 Pro remain open, reflecting both consumer interest and the company’s confidence in resolving the regulatory challenges. However, the device’s future hinges on Xtra Technology’s ability to address the FCC’s concerns and demonstrate that the Muse 2 Pro is not a rebranded DJI product. Until these issues are resolved, consumers are left in a state of uncertainty, unsure whether the Muse 2 Pro will ever make it to market.

This situation underscores the broader impact of regulatory scrutiny on the U.S. consumer electronics market. As the FCC continues to enforce compliance measures, companies like Xtra Technology face mounting pressure to adapt or risk exclusion from one of the world’s largest markets. For consumers, this could mean fewer choices, higher prices and a slower pace of innovation as companies navigate an increasingly complex regulatory landscape.

The Muse 2 Pro’s journey serves as a stark reminder of the challenges faced by companies operating in a highly scrutinized market. Whether Xtra Technology can overcome these obstacles remains to be seen, but the outcome will undoubtedly shape the future of DJI-related products and their alternatives in the U.S. market.

Media Credit: Tech Court



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