Xbox Game Pass Core update rolls out

Microsoft has today announced the rollout of its new Xbox Game Pass Core update previously known as Xbox Live Gold. This update is set to redefine the gaming experience for Xbox users, offering them access to a more extensive library of games, without any changes in the pricing structure.

The Xbox Game Pass Core membership will now include access to more than 36 games from the Xbox Game Pass library. This is a significant increase in the number of games available to members, providing them with a broader range of gaming experiences. The games will be available to play on both Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, ensuring that all Xbox users can benefit from this update.

Xbox Game Pass Core

The list of games included in the update is diverse, featuring iconic multiplayers, games with incredible storytelling, and influential indie games. This variety ensures that there is something for every type of gamer, whether they prefer action-packed adventures, immersive narratives, or innovative indie creations.

“Game Pass Core will continue to provide the benefits you had with Xbox Live Gold, including the ability to play together with online console multiplayer, deals and discounts (up to 50% off select games!), and access to Free Play Days for select fully featured games. All of that is the same. As a reminder, the price isn’t changing from Gold to Core, and there is no action required for you to change your payment or make adjustments to your membership. Xbox Live Gold cards in retail stores will remain purchasable and redeem for Game Pass Core, while supplies last.”

Games inlcude in Xbox Game Pass Core

Among the games included in the update are Fallout 4, Fallout 76, Grounded, The Elder Scrolls Online, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, Vampire Survivors, Stardew Valley, Gang Beasts, and Golf With Your Friends. These games represent a mix of popular titles and hidden gems, providing a rich and varied gaming experience.

The full list of games also includes Among Us, Astroneer, Celeste, Dead Cells, Descenders, Dishonored 2, DOOM Eternal Standard Edition, Fable Anniversary, Firewatch, Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition, Gears 5 Game of the Year Edition, Halo 5: Guardians, Halo Wars 2, Human Fall Flat, INSIDE, LIMBO, Ori & the Will of the Wisps, Overcooked! 2, Payday 2: Crimewave Edition, Powerwash Simulator, Psychonauts 2, Slay the Spire, Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition, State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition, Superliminal, The Elder Scrolls Online, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, Unpacking, and Vampire Survivors.

The Game Pass Core library will be updated 2-3 times a year, ensuring that the gaming experience remains fresh and exciting for members. This regular update schedule will keep the library dynamic and engaging, providing members with new games to explore and enjoy.

In addition to the expanded game library, Game Pass Core will continue to provide the benefits of Xbox Live Gold. These benefits include online console multiplayer, deals and discounts, and access to Free Play Days for select fully featured games. This means that members will continue to enjoy the same benefits they have come to expect from their membership, in addition to the expanded game library.

The price for the Game Pass Core will not change from Gold to Core, ensuring that members can enjoy the expanded game library without any additional cost. Furthermore, no action is required from users to change their payment or make adjustments to their membership. This seamless transition ensures that members can start enjoying the benefits of the update without any hassle or inconvenience.

In conclusion, the update to Xbox Game Pass Core represents a significant enhancement to the Xbox gaming experience. With a more extensive game library, regular updates, and the same benefits as Xbox Live Gold, Game Pass Core offers exceptional value for Xbox users. This update reaffirms Microsoft’s commitment to providing a rich and varied gaming experience for its users, ensuring that Xbox remains a leading platform in the gaming industry.

Source : Microsoft



