Xbox Game Pass Core will replace Xbox Live Gold announces Microsoft

Xbox Live Gold, the renowned gaming platform that has been enjoyed by gamers for over two decades, is getting a makeover. Starting September 14, Xbox Live Gold will be rebranded as Xbox Game Pass Core, offering a new and improved gaming experience for players.

The transition to Game Pass Core comes with the integration of features from both Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass. This means that gamers can expect an even more refined and comprehensive gaming experience than before. Whether you’re a die-hard multiplayer enthusiast or simply enjoy exploring a curated selection of games, Game Pass Core has got you covered.

The subscription for Xbox Game Pass Core is priced at $9.99 per month or $59.99 per year. With this subscription, you’ll gain access to an advanced multiplayer network, a curated collection of over 25 games, and exclusive member deals. It’s an incredible value for the money, considering the wealth of content and features you’ll have access to.

Xbox Game Pass Core

One of the most exciting aspects of the transition to Game Pass Core is the inclusion of select titles from the Xbox Game Pass catalog. This means that the popular “Games with Gold” program will be phased out. But don’t worry, the new catalog for the subscription service will include some absolute gems from Xbox Game Studios, Bethesda, and partner studios.

Let’s take a look at some of the titles you can expect to find in the launch collection of Game Pass Core. This impressive lineup includes beloved games like “Among Us,” the chilling “Doom Eternal,” post-apocalyptic adventure “Fallout 76,” sci-fi shooter “Halo 5: Guardians,” and the highly anticipated “Psychonauts 2,” among others. These games are just the beginning, as the catalog will receive new additions 2-3 times a year, constantly refreshing the gaming experience for players.

If you’re already an Xbox Live Gold member on September 14 2023, you will be automatically transitioned to Game Pass Core at no additional cost. This means you’ll gain immediate access to the new library of over 25 high-quality games and exclusive member deals. It’s a seamless and exciting process that ensures you won’t miss out on any of the gaming goodness that Game Pass Core has to offer.

Games with Gold

As for the Games with Gold service, it will come to an end on September 1. However, if you’re a Game Pass Core or Game Pass Ultimate member, you can continue to access any Xbox One games you’ve previously redeemed through Games with Gold. Plus, if you’ve redeemed Xbox 360 titles through Games with Gold, they’ll remain in your library regardless of your subscription status. It’s a great way to keep enjoying the games you love even after the transition.

Xbox Live Gold transitioning to Xbox Game Pass Core is an exciting development for gamers. With a more refined gaming experience, access to a curated selection of games, and exclusive member deals. So mark your calendars for September 14, as you won’t want to miss out on this transformation in the world of Xbox gaming.

Source : Microsoft



