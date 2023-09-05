Xbox Series S 1TB Carbon Black console launches

Microsoft has announced the launch of the 1TB Xbox Series S in Carbon Black. This latest addition to the Xbox console range was announced earlier this year at the Xbox Games Showcase 2023, a platform where Microsoft unveils its latest innovations and future plans.

The new Xbox Series S – 1 TB console boasts the same speed and performance as its predecessor, the 512 GB Series S, but with double the storage capacity. This increased storage capacity allows gamers to store more games and data. It’s a significant upgrade that addresses one of the main concerns gamers had with the previous model.

In addition to its impressive technical specifications, the new 1 TB Series S console also stands out for its use of Post-Consumer Recycled (PCR) resins. This move aligns with Microsoft’s ongoing efforts to reduce waste and use less new materials, reflecting the company’s commitment to sustainability. It’s a noteworthy step that sets a positive example for other tech companies to follow.

Xbox Series S 1TB Carbon Black

The Carbon Black color of the new console is another feature that has caught the attention of gamers. This sleek, modern matte finish matches the Xbox Series X and the Xbox Wireless Controller, creating a unified aesthetic across the Xbox range. It’s a subtle yet effective design choice that enhances the overall appeal of the console.

The new console also supports features like Quick Resume, fast load times, and gameplay of up to 120 FPS. These features contribute to a smooth, seamless gaming experience, allowing gamers to immerse themselves fully in their games without any interruptions or delays.

In addition to the launch of the new console, Microsoft also announced the launch of the Xbox Game Pass Core on September 14. This service offers gamers more options for gameplay, further enhancing the value proposition of the Xbox console range.

The Xbox Series S – 1 TB is now available worldwide, joining the ranks of the original 512 GB Series S and 1 TB Xbox Series X. This launch marks a significant milestone in Microsoft’s journey in the gaming industry, reinforcing its position as a leading player in the market.

In conclusion, the launch of the 1 TB Xbox Series S in Carbon Black is a significant development in the gaming world. With its enhanced storage capacity, commitment to sustainability, sleek design, and advanced features, the new console offers gamers a superior gaming experience. It’s a testament to Microsoft’s commitment to innovation and quality, and it’s a welcome addition to the Xbox console range.

