Gamescom 2023 start August 24 with Xbox live streams and more

With less than a week until Gamescom 2023, the most anticipated gaming event of the year, the official Xbox team has unveiled some exciting details about what’s in store at their booth. The event, which runs from August 24 to 27, is a must-attend for all gaming enthusiasts. If you can’t make it in person, don’t fret – Microsoft promises an array of online experiences, live streams, and more to keep you entertained and updated with the latest in the gaming world.

The opening times for Gamescom 2023 are as follows:

Thursday, August 24: 10:00am – 8:00pm CEST

Friday, August 25: 10:00am – 8:00pm CEST

Saturday, August 26: 9:00am – 8:00 pm CEST

Sunday, August 27: 9:00am – 8:00pm CEST

At the Microsoft booth, attendees can expect exclusive theatre presentations from a range of game developers. Bethesda Game Studios will be showcasing their highly anticipated game, Starfield. Upcoming Xbox Game Studios releases will also be on display, including Forza Motorsport from Turn 10 Studios and Ara: History Untold from Oxide Games.

Also, for the first time, gamers will get the chance to experience Towerborne, Stoic’s latest adventure unveiled at the Xbox Showcase. New updates to The Elder Scrolls Online and Microsoft Flight Simulator will be shown as well.

Even if you can’t physically attend the event, Microsoft has made sure you won’t miss out on the action. They will be hosting three days of live streams, each lasting approximately three hours, directly from the Xbox booth. From Wednesday through Friday, Team Xbox and friends will take viewers on a deep dive into some of the most anticipated games at Gamescom 2023. These live streams will include gameplay, developer chats, and community segments to provide a taste of the event.

Furthermore, over 25 titles from third-party partners and ID@Xbox friends will be playable at the booth. This includes the world debuts of S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2 from GSC Game World, Payday 3 from Overkill Software and Starbreeze Studios, Jusant from DontNod, ARMORED CORE VI: Fires of Rubicon from FromSoftware, Party Animals from Recreate Games, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty from CD PROJEKT RED, Under the Waves from Quantic Dream’s Spotlight, Persona 5 Tactica from Sega Atlus, and many more.

This year, the Xbox team will also celebrate the 10th anniversary of ID@Xbox. Attendees will have the opportunity to play a diverse range of ID@Xbox titles, including Lamplighter’s League from Paradox, SteamWorld Build from Thunderful, and Lightyear Frontier from Amplifier.

Whether you’ll be attending in person or tuning in online, Gamescom 2023 promises a thrilling line-up of games and experiences. So, mark your calendars and prepare for a gaming event like no other!

Source: Microsoft



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals