Pizza scented Xbox controller released for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film

In a unique marketing move, Xbox is releasing a pizza scented Xbox controller to celebrate the upcoming release of Paramount Pictures’ “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” in August 2023. This isn’t just any ordinary gaming accessory; it’s an ooze green, pizza-scented Xbox Wireless Controller, designed to tantalize your senses with the aroma of pizza during game time.

The pizza scented Xbox controller is not a one-size-fits-all product. It comes in four variations, each representing one of the Turtle brothers: Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Michelangelo. This means that fans can immerse themselves in the world of their favorite turtle, all while enjoying the mouth-watering scent of pizza.

But how can you get your hands on one of these exclusive controllers? Xbox is giving away a limited number of these unique gaming accessories. To stand a chance to win, fans need to follow Xbox Game Pass on Twitter and retweet the official sweepstakes tweet from July 24 through August 13, 2023.

The pizza scented Xbox controller is not just a novelty item; it’s also a practical gaming accessory. It’s suitable for games like “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge,” available with Xbox Game Pass. This means that fans can enjoy an immersive gaming experience, complete with the scent of pizza, while playing their favorite TMNT game.

In addition to the pizza scented Xbox controller, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are also making their way into the Minecraft universe. A new DLC for Minecraft: Bedrock Edition, featuring the turtle brothers, will be available for download on August 3, 2023.

The movie “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” follows the Turtle brothers as they strive to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts. The movie is available for pre-order on the Microsoft Store starting August 2, with a digital premium release on September 5.

In conclusion, the pizza scented Xbox controller is a unique and exciting way to celebrate the release of the new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie. Whether you’re a fan of the TMNT franchise or just love the smell of pizza, this is one gaming accessory you won’t want to miss out on.

