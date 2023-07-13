Xbox Voice Reporting feature launches for inappropriate behavior

Online gaming is a significant part of many people’s lives, and at some time during their gameplay have most out of the encountered toxic environments or players. Xbox has this week introduced a new safety feature that aims to enhance the gaming experience for its users. Launching a new feature called Xbox Voice Reporting. Allowing players to capture and report inappropriate voice activity during multiplayer games with in-game voice chat on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.

Xbox Voice Reporting

The Voice Reporting feature is the latest addition to Xbox’s suite of safety measures. It is designed to support a broad spectrum of in-game interactions between players across thousands of games that offer in-game multiplayer voice chat, including Xbox 360 backward-compatible titles.

The Xbox Voice Reporting feature is being released to Alpha and Alpha-skip Xbox Insiders initially, allowing players to capture a 60-second video clip of any in-game voice incident they believe violates Xbox’s Community Standards. The clip can then be submitted to the Xbox Safety Team for review.

In-Game Voice chat

In-game chat is often the place where players interact most with players outside of their friend network explains Microsoft. By targeting in-game chat, Xbox aims to ensure that players feel safe and supported in any multiplayer in-game chat. The new reporting experience not only helps the Xbox Safety Team in their enforcement process but also empowers players to actively support one another and report incidents that are inappropriate. This feature aims to provide better protection for all players while ensuring that their data is protected and secure in accordance with Microsoft’s Privacy Statement.

Xbox Community

Xbox has taken into account the unique experiences of its community members while developing this feature. It has consulted with a range of community members, including Xbox Ambassadors, of different identities, backgrounds, and cultures. The feedback received has been overwhelmingly positive, with many expressing their confidence in Xbox’s commitment to ensuring a positive environment for all players.

How does Reactive Voice Reporting work?

The reactive voice reporting feature on Xbox is designed to be quick and easy to use with minimal impact on gameplay. Players have full control over what to capture and report. The feature is designed so that only the player can initiate the capture of the last 60-seconds of gameplay activity for content moderation purposes. The captured clips using the voice moderation feature are only for content moderation purposes and will not appear in the player’s recent captures. The clips cannot be downloaded, modified, or shared.

Records 60 seconds of gameplay

The clip remains on the player’s console for 24 online hours, giving the player the flexibility to either submit immediately or wait until they’re ready. If a player decides not to report, the clip will be erased from the console automatically. Xbox has also updated its notification features so that the player who submitted the report will receive a notification about whether or not Xbox took action on the report submitted.

Microsoft emphasizes the importance of active allyship in its community. It encourages all players, from the seasoned competitor to the first-time player, to stand up for one another, be active allies, and report any experiences of toxicity. The improvements to reactive voice moderation are for everyone – those who experience toxicity and those who witness it. Xbox believes that everyone has a role to play in building a safer and more inclusive community.

Xbox’s new Voice Reporting feature is a significant step towards creating a safer and more inclusive gaming environment. By empowering players to report inappropriate in-game voice chats, Xbox is ensuring that its platform remains a safe and welcoming space for all players. Only time will tell whether it actually works and reduces the toxicity of online gameplay.

Source : Microsoft



