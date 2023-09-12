Xbox credit card launches with gamer perks

Microsoft has announced the launch of a no annual fee Xbox MasterCard thanks to a partnership between Xbox and Barclays US Consumer Bank. The Xbox credit card is designed to offer players a unique opportunity to earn card points with everyday purchases, which can then be redeemed on games and add-ons from the official Xbox online store and other to submitting retailers

The Xbox credit card is set to be exclusively available to Xbox Insiders in the 50 United States from September 21, with plans to extend its availability to all Xbox players in the 50 United States by 2024. This phased rollout strategy is a clear indication of Xbox’s commitment to ensuring a seamless user experience for all its players.

With the Xbox credit card gamers can earn card points for every $1 spent on purchases including:

Xbox & Microsoft – Earn 5x card points on eligible products at the Microsoft Store.

Streaming Services – Earn 3x card points on eligible streaming services like Netflix and Disney+.

Dining Delivery Services – Earn 3x card points on eligible dining delivery services like Grubhub and DoorDash.

Everyday purchases – Earn 1x card points on all other everyday purchases.

Cardmembers will also get access to more benefits including:

A bonus of 5,000 card points (a $50 value) after their first purchase.

Three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for new Game Pass members after their first purchase. If they’re already a Game Pass member, they can easily gift it to a friend to play together.

Choice of one of five iconic designs for their card, with the option of personalizing it with their gamertag.

Flexibility of use with contactless payments and digital wallets.

Free online access to cardmembers’ FICO Credit Score, which allows users to keep an eye on their credit score and receive alerts when their score has changed.

$0 Fraud Liability protection, so cardmembers are not responsible for charges they didn’t authorize.

Benefits

Eligibility

To be eligible for the Xbox Mastercard, users must join the Xbox Insider Program. This can be done by downloading the Xbox Insider Hub app on their Xbox or Windows PC. Xbox Insiders with residence in the continental United States, Alaska, or Hawaii can apply for the Xbox Mastercard starting on September 21.

“The Xbox Insider Programme allows passionate Xbox fans the opportunity to give us feedback on the latest Xbox system updates, as well as features and games still in development on both Xbox consoles and Windows 10/11 devices.”

The launch of the Xbox Mastercard is a significant development in the gaming industry. By offering a credit card that allows players to earn points and enjoy a range of benefits, Xbox is not only enhancing the gaming experience but also integrating it more seamlessly into players’ everyday lives. This move is a testament to Xbox’s commitment to innovation and its dedication to providing value to its players. As the Xbox Mastercard becomes more widely available in the coming years, it will be interesting to see the impact it has on the gaming industry and the ways in which it shapes players’ gaming and spending habits.

For more information and terms and conditions jump over to the official Microsoft website by following the link below.

Source : Microsoft



