OXS Storm G2 wireless gaming headset $80

The OXS Storm G2 Wireless Gaming Headset is a catalyst in the world of gaming accessories. With its 50 mm full-range dynamic driver and advanced 7.1 virtual surround sound technology, this headset promises an unparalleled audio experience for both gamers and audiophiles. Designed to set a new standard in gaming audio, the Storm G2 combines superior sound quality, versatile functionality, and exceptional comfort, making it an essential accessory for anyone seeking top-notch performance and convenience.

Key Takeaways 50 mm full-range dynamic driver

7.1 virtual surround sound technology

Detachable omni-directional microphone with enhanced sensitivity

2.4 GHz wireless dongle for ultra-low latency (<20 ms)

Versatile EQ presets: Game, Music, and Surround modes

Cross-platform compatibility: wired, Bluetooth, and dongle connections

Adjustable headband and 30° adjustable ear cups with memory foam

Skin-friendly protein leather for extended comfort

Available for $79.99 (US) and £79.99 (UK)

Unmatched Audio Quality

The OXS Storm G2 has been carefully engineered to deliver premium sound quality. With crisp highs, rich mid-tones, and powerful bass, this headset ensures an immersive audio experience that improves gaming sessions to new heights. The detachable omni-directional microphone, equipped with enhanced sensitivity, provides crystal-clear communication, ensuring that every command is heard with precision.

Lag-Free Real-Time Audio

Designed for an immersive gaming experience, the Storm G2 offers lag-free real-time audio with its 2.4 GHz wireless dongle, achieving ultra-low latency of less than 20 ms. This seamless synchronization between audio and visual elements guarantees that what is seen is what is heard, enhancing gameplay and providing a competitive edge.

Versatile EQ Presets

Beyond gaming, the Storm G2 enhances the overall entertainment experience with its versatile EQ presets. Users can switch between Game, Music, and Surround modes, tailoring the audio to their activity throughout the day. The built-in microphone allows for convenient hands-free calls, whether commuting, attending virtual meetings, or relaxing at home.

Cross-Platform Compatibility

The Storm G2 Wireless Gaming Headset features cross-platform compatibility, offering three connection modes: wired, Bluetooth, and dongle. The 3.5 mm AUX cable, 2.4G ultra-low latency wireless, and Bluetooth 5.3 connections ensure compatibility with a wide range of devices, including consoles, PCs, laptops, PS4/PS5, Xbox, Switch, tablets, mobile phones, and other audio/visual devices with a 3.5 mm aux jack or Bluetooth. The dongle’s support for both Type A and Type C connections adds an extra layer of convenience for users.

Here are a selection of other articles from our extensive library of content you may find of interest on the subject of gaming gear such as keyboards and mice :

Exceptional Comfort

Comfort is also a priority with the Storm G2. The adjustable headband expands up to 2 inches (5 cm), while the 30° adjustable ear cups feature memory foam, providing a customizable fit that reduces pressure during long gaming sessions. Crafted with skin-friendly protein leather, the headset ensures extended listening comfort. The Storm G2 is light as a feather, making it ideal for all-day wear.

Pricing and Availability

The OXS Storm G2 Wireless Gaming Headset is available for purchase from Amazon US and the OXS Website for $79.99, and from Amazon UK for £79.99. This competitive pricing makes the Storm G2 an accessible option for gamers and audiophiles seeking high-quality audio performance without breaking the bank.

For those interested in further enhancing their gaming setup, exploring other OXS products such as gaming keyboards, mice, and monitors could be beneficial. Additionally, understanding the importance of audio quality in gaming and how it can impact overall performance might be of interest to the average reader.

By investing in the OXS Storm G2 Wireless Gaming Headset, users can expect a significant upgrade in their gaming and entertainment experiences, thanks to its superior sound quality, versatile functionality, and exceptional comfort.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals