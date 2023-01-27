VS-01 upright vinyl record player $599

If you enjoy listening to vinyl records you might be interested in a new record player in the form of the VS-01 which has launched by Kickstarter this month. Equipped with a Ortofon MM OM 5E stylus head the upright turntable design features Bluetooth connectivity, adjustable needle pressure, a carbon fibre tonearm and supports both 33.3 and 45 rpm speeds.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the innovatory project from roughly $599 or £486 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 33% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

The original upright vinyl record player combined with the sound quality of a vinyl record player, is a collision of fashionable appearance and classic music mode. VS-01 integrates Nordic modernity style and classic feelings, to adopt Danish stylus head (Ortofon OM 5E), paying tribute to the golden age of vinyl, and creates a record player with visual freshness and professional sound quality for you.”

Upright vinyl record player

“That crisp yet crackling vinyl sound is one of the most appealing aspects of avintage record player. But we believe another fascinating component is the vinyl artwork itself. That’s why, instead of creating a generic flattop design, we’ve chosen to erect the turntable and put your records in full view.Aside from ensuring our Bluetooth and vinyl record player produces impeccable sound, we’ve placed equal importance on its overall aesthetic design.

With the assumption that the VS-01 crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2023. To learn more about the VS-01 upright vinyl record player project scrutinize the promotional video below.

“The record and transmission shaft on the turntable are also placed vertically to reduce the area of dust falling, so that the needle is stable and does not slip during playback. The record rotates slowly with the music, making it easier for you to immerse yourself in the music.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the upright vinyl record player, jump over to the official VS-01 crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

