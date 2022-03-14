Gran Turismo 7 Design Competition – create your own GT7 livery

This week to celebrate the launch of the new Gran Turismo 7 racing car simulation game Sony has partnered with PlayStation fans of the franchise to launch the GT7 Design Competition. If you think you’ve got the skills to create a custom livery inspired by one of our featured artists or creators, you could win a chance to race against “Bring Me The Horizon, Davido, T-Pain, Unspeakable, or Grefg in GT7. And it gets better! Contest winners will have their in-game designed car livery showcased for two weeks within Gran Turismo 7.”

GT7 Design Competition

The Gran Turismo 7 Design Competition is running until March 23 2022 in select countries worldwide. For more details and to enter your custom-designed GT7 livery jump over to the official PlayStation blog by following the link below to get started. Where Sony has put together a few tips to help you create the best Gran Turismo 7 livery you can for the design competition.

Each artist or creator will judge designs assigned to them and pick one custom in-game livery designer to race against. Each winning design will also be showcased in Gran Turismo 7 for two weeks.

– Design a livery inspired by one of the artists or creators using the Livery Editor

– Capture a picture of your creation using the Scapes feature or Race Photo

– Submit your livery on Instagram and/or Twitter by tagging the artist or creator you’ve designed a livery for (Bring Me The Horizon, Davido, T-Pain, Grefg or Unspeakable) and include the hashtag #GT7DesignCompetition

Source : Sony

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals