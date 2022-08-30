SonoNix Nixie tube record player combines old and new

SonoNix is a new retro style vinyl record player equipped with the latest technology combining both old and new into one sleek minimalistic turntable. Launched via Kickstarter the record player has raised over $100,000 thanks to over 370 backers with still nine days remaining. The addition of Nixie tubes provide a handy time function and the record player is capable of playing 33⅓ rpm, 45 rpm, and 78 rpm speeds. Early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $229 or £196 (depending on current exchange rates).

“A vintage record player harbors an emotion, a quest for music, and a flow of life. But technology alone is not enough to make a product special. Instead, a unique style that combines modern and retro creates a futuristic beauty that is undeniable. As times change, ingenious designers blend style and technology. SonoNix combines these elements with minimalist beauty and stunning design to define a new technical aesthetic.”

Assuming that the SonoNix funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around . To learn more about the SonoNix Nixie tube turntable project checkout the promotional video below.

Nixie tube record player

“With SonoNix, your evenings will take on a retro-futuristic feel. Featuring a long-lasting and reliable N-14 nixie tube, the built-in Nixie Tube Clock is more than just an old-fashioned way to display numbers, it is a stunning piece of decorative artwork. Whether it’s a treat for yourself or a gift for a friend, SonoNix is an original. Indulge in memories, or talk to friends about the years you’ve spent together while listening to music.”

“SonoNix is not bound to any single genre, of pop, rock or heavy metal. Simply turn the knob, SonoNix supports the three common record speeds: 33⅓ rpm, 45 rpm, and 78 rpm with a stable belt drive to dampen vibration and provide steady playback. You just need SonoNix and a record to enjoy a high-fidelity listening experience.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the Nixie tube vinyl record player, jump over to the official SonoNix crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

