Nixiea Nixie tube watch from $99

Zonis has created a unique timepiece which it has launched via Kickstarter combining both modern styling and retro technology together to create the Nixiea. The Nixie tube watch is fitted with IN-16 Nixie tubes and features a smart tilt to wake mechanism and QI wireless charging as well as being IP67 waterproof. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $99 or £83 (depending on current exchange rates).

“The elegance of a Nixie watch is timeless and fans of vintage electronics have been asking for a revival of Nixies for many years. Now NIXIEA watch combines vintage Nixie tubes with modern technology to produce a visually stunning timepiece. NIXIEA watch is complemented with two exquisite IN-16 Nixie tubes, which show the time through a warm display of neon lights. You will feel like part of history every time that you wear NIXIEA on your wrist.”

Assuming that the Nixiea funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2022. To learn more about the Nixiea Nixie tube watch project watch the promotional video below.

Nixie tube watch

“The NIXIEA Watch is a wonderful combination of aesthetics and functionality, reviving classic artworks. The exquisite and gorgeous IN-16 Nixie tubes inside the watch illuminate to display time, giving history a glowing new look showcased stylishly on your wrist. NIXIEA adds a unique touch to anyone with its eye-catching design. It uses the most stable and smallest Nixie tubes in the world that ensure the absolute highest quality.”

“NIXIEA is at once classic, vintage, and smart. With a built-in tilt sensor, the watch detects your wrist movements and automatically lights up to display the time every time you raise your hand. Instead of traditional methods of charging, NIXIEA watch uses Qi-Wireless charging, compatible with most wireless chargers on the market. Equipped with a 380mAh battery, it can standby for 1 year. Our passion is helping everyone live smarter through innovative development.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the Nixie tube watch, jump over to the official Nixiea crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

