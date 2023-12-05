AOC 34-inch ultrawide gaming monitors

AGON by AOC has introduced two new 34-inch ultrawide gaming monitors, the CU34G2XE/BK and the CU34G2XP/BK, designed to enhance the immersive gaming experience. Both models feature a 1500R curved VA panel with WQHD resolution and offer high refresh rates, HDR support, and a range of gaming-centric functionalities.

The 1500R curved VA panel is designed to cover your entire field of vision, mimicking the way your eyes naturally see the world. This curve isn’t just for show; it’s a thoughtful feature that helps reduce eye strain, which is a real blessing when you’re hours deep into your favorite game.

When it comes to the visuals, the WQHD resolution of 3440×1440 is where these monitors shine. The image quality is so sharp, and the colors so vivid, that every game feels like a high-definition adventure. This resolution is perfect for gaming because it’s sharp enough to make everything look real, but it doesn’t make your graphics card work too hard.

Smooth gameplay is crucial, and that’s where the high refresh rates come into play. With options like 144 Hz and even 180 Hz, these monitors ensure that the action on your screen is as fluid as it gets. This means you can react faster in games, giving you the edge you need to win.

Ultrawide gaming monitors

HDR technology is another key feature. It makes the dark areas of your games deeper and the bright spots more dazzling. This contrast creates a sense of depth that makes every scene more captivating. Some models come with HDR10, while others have the VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification, both of which enhance your gaming experience.

These monitors are packed with features tailored for gamers. Technologies like Adaptive-Sync keep your monitor and graphics card in sync, which gets rid of annoying screen tearing and stuttering. Some models even include AMD FreeSync Premium for an even smoother gaming experience.

Gaming marathons can be tough on your eyes, but these monitors have thought of that too. With Flicker-Free technology and Low Blue Mode, they help reduce eye fatigue. There’s also Shadow Control, which lets you see more details in dark areas without overexposing the bright parts of the screen. This can be a real advantage in competitive gaming.

Customizing your gaming experience is easy with AOC’s G-Menu software. You can adjust settings like brightness and contrast to get everything just right for your games. And when it comes to setting up your gaming space, these monitors have you covered with ergonomic stands that let you adjust the tilt, height, and swivel. This means you can always find the most comfortable position for your gaming sessions.

Connectivity is also a breeze. With DisplayPort 1.4 and HDMI 2.0 ports, you can hook up all sorts of devices to your monitor. And if you like to do more than one thing at a time, features like Picture-in-Picture and Picture-by-Picture let you game while keeping an eye on other things, like a live stream or different applications.

When it comes to getting your hands on one of these monitors, the CU34G2XE/BK is priced at £299 and will be available in December 2023. If you’re looking for the higher refresh rate and HDR certification, the CU34G2XP/BK will be ready for you mid-December 2023 at £339.

Ultrawide gaming monitors are set to transform how you play games. With their curved panels, high refresh rates, and HDR capabilities, these monitors are more than just a new piece of tech. They’re an investment in a more thrilling, more comfortable, and more immersive gaming future.

