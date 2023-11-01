New MSI QD-OLED gaming monitors launching at CES 2024

MSI is set to expand its QD-OLED gaming monitor lineup in the New Year, introducing a series of new monitors, all equipped with the latest generation of QD-OLED panels. The panels have been specifically designed to deliver exceptional picture quality, creating a more immersive gaming experience.

One of the key highlights in this new lineup is the upgraded MSI OLED Care 2.0. This enhanced screen protection feature has been developed to reduce the risk of OLED panel damage during extended use. This is a crucial step towards ensuring the longevity of the monitors and maintaining the high-quality display. The new monitors will be available in both curved and flat models, catering to a wide range of user preferences.

QD-OLED gaming monitors

MPG 321URX QD-OLED, UHD 4K, 240 Hz, 0.03 ms GTG

MAG 321UPX QD-OLED, UHD 4K, 240 Hz, 0.03 ms GTG

MPG 271QRX QD-OLED, WQHD 2K, 360 Hz, 0.03 ms GTG

MAG 271QPX QD-OLED, WQHD 2K, 360 Hz, 0.03 ms GTG

More details on specifications, pricing and availability will be announced early next year when they are showcased at CES 2024.

What are QD-OLED panels?

QD-OLED panels are a type of display technology that combines Quantum Dots (QD) with Organic Light-Emitting Diodes (OLED). Here’s a breakdown of the two components:

Quantum Dots (QD) : These are semiconductor nanocrystals that have quantum mechanical properties. They are often used in displays to enhance color and brightness. Quantum dots can be tuned to emit light at very specific wavelengths, allowing for a wider color gamut.

: These are semiconductor nanocrystals that have quantum mechanical properties. They are often used in displays to enhance color and brightness. Quantum dots can be tuned to emit light at very specific wavelengths, allowing for a wider color gamut. Organic Light-Emitting Diodes (OLED): OLEDs are made from organic materials that emit light when electricity is applied. Unlike traditional Liquid Crystal Displays (LCDs), OLEDs do not require a backlight, allowing for deeper blacks and better viewing angles.

In a QD-OLED panel, a layer of quantum dots is usually placed between the OLED layer and the viewer. The OLED provides the light source, which then passes through the quantum dots. The quantum dots fine-tune this light to create more vibrant and accurate colors.

Advantages:

Better Color Accuracy : The quantum dots enhance the color reproduction, often achieving nearly 100% coverage of color spaces like AdobeRGB and DCI-P3.

: The quantum dots enhance the color reproduction, often achieving nearly 100% coverage of color spaces like AdobeRGB and DCI-P3. High Contrast Ratios : Like OLEDs, QD-OLEDs are capable of true blacks, leading to infinite contrast ratios.

: Like OLEDs, QD-OLEDs are capable of true blacks, leading to infinite contrast ratios. Energy Efficiency: Both OLED and quantum dots are generally more energy-efficient compared to traditional LCDs.

Disadvantages:

Burn-in : Like OLED panels, QD-OLEDs are susceptible to image retention or “burn-in” over time.

: Like OLED panels, QD-OLEDs are susceptible to image retention or “burn-in” over time. Cost: The technology is relatively new and combines two advanced technologies, making it more expensive than traditional panels.

In summary, QD-OLED panels offer a promising combination of the high contrast ratios and true blacks of OLEDs, with the enhanced color accuracy and efficiency of quantum dots. They are mainly used in high-end TVs and monitors where superior image quality is a key requirement.

Graphene design

MSI has incorporated the use of graphene in the design of these new monitors. Known for its thermal conductivity, graphene will enable efficient and silent heat dispersion. This fan-less design not only extends the lifespan of the QD-OLED panels but also contributes to a quieter gaming environment.

Curved gaming monitors

Among the new releases are two curved models, the MAG 341CQP QD-OLED and the MPG 491CQP QD-OLED. These models stand out with their impressive 0.03 ms GTG response time and 144 Hz refresh rate, promising smooth and seamless gameplay. Both models have also been awarded VESA certification for ClearMR 9000 and DisplayHDR True Black 400. These certifications are a testament to the high-quality display and superior motion resolution that these monitors provide. In addition to the OLED Care 2.0, these curved models also feature MSI Gaming Intelligence, a feature powered by AI technology. This smart feature enhances the gaming experience by adapting to the user’s gameplay and providing real-time game enhancements.

Console monitors

The new MSI QD-OLED gaming monitors are not just for PC gamers. They also cater to console gamers by offering HDMI 2.1 ports with full 48 Gbps bandwidth, support for 120 Hz, VRR, and ALLM. Furthermore, they feature Type-C functionality for enhanced connectivity with mobile devices. The flat panel models in this new lineup range from 27″ WQHD to 32″ WUHD. These models offer refresh rates of up to 360 Hz, providing ultra-smooth gameplay. They come with MSI OLED Care 2.0, MSI Gaming Intelligence, 90 W Type-C PD connectivity, and MSI Console Mode.

CES 2024

The new monitors are set to launch on 1/6, marking a significant step for MSI in the gaming industry. MSI has stated in its press release that more details about the new QD-OLED gaming monitors will be unveiled at CES 2024.

Source : MSI



