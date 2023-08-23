New Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 57” gaming monitor launched

Samsung is launching an updated version of its Odyssey Neo G9 57-inch gaming monitor and Samsung has revealed that this device is the world’s first Dual Ultra-High-Definition (DUHD) display. This is an updated version of the model we saw back in January.

The new Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor features a 57-inch display which is as wide as two 32-inch UHD monitors and it comes with Samsung Quantum Mini LED lighting in the screen.

The Odyssey Neo G9 57” makes the most out of its Quantum Mini LED lighting by combining it with VESA DisplayHDR™1000. With 1,000 nit peak brightness, HDR content appears vivid and life-like, with accurate color and contrast reproduction, as well as enhanced color expression and depth.

The gaming performance matches the level of visual quality to help gamers meet their full potential. The 240 hertz (Hz) refresh rate and 1ms gray-to-gray (GTG) response time1 deliver less blur and minimized ghosting, allowing gamers to react instantly and seal victory while enjoying a smooth gaming experience and exhilarating gameplay. Plus, AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro syncs the screen for a stable, lag-free picture.

The Odyssey Neo G9 57” offers VESA-certified DisplayPort (DP) 2.1 connectivity, which facilitates smooth gaming, efficient video playback and the Neo G9’s DUHD resolution up to 240Hz.2 In addition to DP2.1, the Odyssey Neo G9 57” also offers HDMI 2.1 and a USB hub, so gamers can hook up all their devices and elevate their game with less mess.

You can find out more information about the new Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 57” gaming monitor over at Samsung’s website at the link below, as yet there are no details on pricxing for this updated gaming monitor.

Source Samsung



