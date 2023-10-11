540hz gaming with the Asus PG248QP monitor

The Asus PG248QP 540hz gaming monitor is a high-end piece of technology that offers super smooth gaming. This monitor, with its high refresh rate of 540hz, is a significant improvement over the 360Hz monitors that have been the standard in the industry for some time for high refresh rate setups. The Asus PG248QP offers an unparalleled level of smoothness, making it feel like looking through a window rather than at a screen. However, to fully experience the 540Hz, users need to be running at over 500 frames per second, which only a few games can currently achieve.

One of the standout features of the Asus PG248QP is its TN panel. Despite being a technology often associated with lower image quality, the monitor delivers surprisingly good image quality, with a DCI P3 rating of almost 90 percent. This is unusual for a TN panel, which typically struggles with color accuracy. The monitor’s TN panel also offers fast response times for blacks and darker colors, maintaining contrast and detail during fast gameplay. This is a critical feature for gamers, as it reduces ghosting and smearing, common issues that can detract from the gaming experience.

The Asus PG248QP also features ULM B2, the best motion blur reduction mode currently available. This feature further sharpens the image, enhancing the overall visual experience. The monitor has the fastest response times tested from a non-OLED display, with 1.1 milliseconds when using the normal overdrive setting and under one millisecond response times when using the Esports mode. This is a significant advantage for gamers, particularly those who play fast-paced games where every millisecond counts.

However, the Asus PG248QP is not without its drawbacks. One of the main criticisms of this monitor is its poor viewing angles. This is a common issue with TN panels, and it means that the image quality can degrade when viewed from an angle. Additionally, the monitor has a lower resolution of 1080p and a size of 24 inches, which may not be ideal for those who prefer larger, higher-resolution displays.

Another potential downside of the Asus PG248QP is its high price point. At $900, it is one of the more expensive gaming monitors on the market. However, for some users, the unique features and performance of this monitor may justify the investment. It’s also worth noting that the Nvidia features included in this model significantly drive up the price, so it may be worth waiting for other monitors using the same panel to come out.

Features and specifications

ROG Swift Pro PG248QP NVIDIA G-SYNC esports gaming monitor ― 24.1-inch FHD, 540 Hz overclocked (above 360Hz), Esports-TN panel, NVIDIA Reflex Analyzer, ULMB 2, adjustable base, ESS codec, DisplayHDR 400

24.1-inch FHD (1920 x 1280) Esports-TN (E-TN) gaming monitor with 540 Hz (OC) refresh rate is designed for professional gamers

World’s fastest TN panel; E-TN panel technology is approximately 50% more responsive than traditional TN panels available

Adjustable base with retractable claws ensures a small footprint

NVIDIA G-SYNC Ultra Low Motion Blur 2 (ULMB 2) provides enhanced motion blur reduction, bringing over 2000 Hz of effective motion clarity

NVIDIA Reflex Analyzer offers accurate measurements of system latency

The Asus PG248QP also has a unique stand design, which adds to its aesthetic appeal. Brightness is not an issue with this monitor, as it is the third brightest tested, capable of running at 350 nits even with ULM B2. This means that it can deliver a bright, clear image even in well-lit environments.

The Asus PG248QP 540hz gaming monitor is a high-performance device that offers a number of unique features, including a high refresh rate, fast response times, and surprisingly good color and contrast for a TN panel. However, its high price point and poor viewing angles may be a deterrent for some users. Despite these drawbacks, for those who value performance and are willing to pay a premium for it, the Asus PG248QP offers an experience that can’t be found elsewhere.



