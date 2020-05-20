New 360Hz Alienware 25 gaming monitor built for Esports teased

This month Dell has unveiled new Alienwear hardware teasing a new gaming monitor specifically built for each sports in the form of the Alienware 25 gaming monitor, reference AW2521H. Unfortunately no availability or pricing have been announced as yet but the new gaming monitor will provide gamers with a 360Hz refresh rate combined with NVIDIA G-Sync technology.

“For gamers who demand an incredibly fast and responsive display, the upcoming Alienware 25 Gaming 360Hz Monitor (AW2521H) in our signature Legend ID will pull gamers right into the action. This 24.5-inch monitor has a 360Hz refresh rate – three times faster than most gaming monitors – coupled with NVIDIA G-SYNC®. Thanks to fast IPS technology, PC games will run buttery-smooth with virtually no screen tearing or blurring, with consistent colors from every angle. It will be available in Dark Side of the Moon color later this year. More details to come your way soon.”

Source : DELL : TFT Central : TPU

