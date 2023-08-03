Infinix GT 10 Pro gaming smartphone unveiled

Infinix has unveiled its latest gaming smartphone, the Infinix GT 10 Pro and the handset comes with a 6.8-inch AMOLED display that has a resolution of 2460 x 1080 pixels and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 mobile processor.

The handset comes with 8GB of RAM and an extended RAM feature that will give you an extra 8GB of RAM making a total of 16GB, the device also comes with 256GB of included storage.

The Infinix GT 10 Pro is packed with features that enhance the gaming experience and immerse users in the action. With an all-sensory game engine, 4D vibration technology allows users to feel every bump and shot in the game, while the linear motor provides precise feedback on bullet impacts with vibrations in different corners of the device. The high-precision gyroscope enhances racing and FPS games, making them fluid and enjoyable. Dual stereo speakers further enhance the gameplay, allowing users to hear approaching enemies and immerse themselves in the virtual world.

When it comes to visuals, the Infinix GT 10 Pro doesn’t disappoint. It features a stunning 10-bit FHD+AMOLED display with vibrant colors, high brightness, and contrast ratio. The reduced bezel size maximizes the screen-to-body ratio, providing gamers with a wide and comfortable viewing area. The impressive 120Hz refresh rate ensures smooth and lifelike graphics, while the 360Hz touch sampling rate ensures quick and accurate touch response, giving gamers an advantage in fast-paced games. In addition, the GT 10 Pro supports 1920 Hz high frequency PWM dimming and hardware low blue light solution which is TUV certified for optical safety, ensuring the well-being of gamers during extended gaming sessions, especially at night.

The handset will also feature a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls, on the back there will be a 108-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

The Infinix GT 10 Pro smartphone will be available in two colors Cyber Black, and Mirage Silver and the handset will retail for under $250, the price will vary slightly by region.

Source Infinix



