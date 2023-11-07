AOC 4K gaming monitors with AI-powered GPU technology

AGON by AOC, a leading brand in the gaming monitor and IT accessories sector, has recently unveiled two new gaming monitors to its product range: the AOC GAMING U27G3X/BK and U32G3X/BK. These top-tier monitors are designed to enhance the gaming experience by delivering superior visuals and adaptable performance, catering to both casual and competitive gamers.

The U27G3X/BK will be available from mid-November 2023, priced at £499.99, while the U32G3X/BK will be available from mid-December, priced at £649.99.

The heart of these monitors is an IPS panel with UHD (3840×2160) resolution. This advanced technology delivers unparalleled sharpness and clarity, providing gamers with a detailed and immersive visual experience. The IPS panel also offers wide viewing angles, ensuring consistent and accurate colors from all perspectives. To further improve the gaming experience and ensure smooth, lag-free gameplay, these monitors come with AI-powered GPU technologies. This sophisticated feature supports high framerates on 4K resolution, ensuring fluid gameplay even in the most graphically intense games.

The U27G3X/BK offers a 160 Hz refresh rate, while the U32G3X/BK provides a 144 Hz refresh rate. These high refresh rates, coupled with a fast response time of up to 1 ms GTG, make these monitors ideal for competitive gaming where every millisecond is crucial. In terms of connectivity, both models come with two HDMI 2.1 ports and two DisplayPorts, allowing for seamless connectivity with the latest GPUs and consoles. This ensures that gamers can enjoy the highest possible resolution and framerate.

Ergonomics is another key feature of these monitors. Both models come with ergonomic stands that allow for height adjustment, tilt, swivel, and pivot, ensuring comfortable gaming sessions. The U27G3X/BK supports HDR10 and is certified with VESA DisplayHDR 400, meaning it can display a wider range of colours and higher contrast levels. It also boasts a pixel density of 163 PPI, ensuring sharp and detailed images. The U32G3X/BK features a larger 31.5″ screen, a 144 Hz refresh rate, and a pixel density of 140 ppi, making it an excellent choice for gamers seeking a larger display without compromising on performance.

Both models are compatible with new-generation consoles and support 4K UHD at 120 Hz, ensuring that gamers can enjoy the latest console games at its highest possible resolution and framerate. These new AOC gaming monitors represent a significant advancement in what is currently available on the market, offering superior visuals, adaptable performance, and a range of features designed to enhance your gaming experience. For more information, full specifications and purchasing options jump over to the official AOC website.



