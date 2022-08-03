Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 240Hz 4K gaming monitor unboxed

Anyone considering purchasing the recently launched Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 240Hz 4K gaming monitor which was awarded Best of Innovation Award in the Gaming category during CES 2022 at the beginning of this year. Might be interested to know that Samsung has created an informative and boxing article providing a detailed look at how to set up and configure the new Odyssey Neo G8 gaming monitor.

The Odyssey Neo G8 gaming monitor features a fast response time of 1ms (0.001 second) (GtG) and a refresh rate of 240Hz providing a stable and smooth viewing experience for gamers to enjoy. The gaming monitor also comes with Low Input Lag to enhance response time and offers a resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 pixels.

Equipped with Samsung’s Quantum Matrix Technology the monitor can control its Quantum Mini LEDs, which are 1/40 the height of conventional LEDs for even more precise control of contrast between the darkest shadows and brightest objects, utilizing a wide spectrum of colors.

240Hz 4K gaming monitor

“Input Lag is an indicator that measures how long it takes for input from a keyboard or mouse to be shown on screen. The lower the input lag, the shorter the input time and the faster the response time. The Odyssey Neo G8 has a low input lag of 1ms, helping gamers play more accurately in games where every second matters. The tearing effect is another factor that can determine the outcome of a game. This is when the screen lags and the display becomes choppy due to a communication issue between the PC and the monitor. The Odyssey Neo G8 supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro which minimizes screen tearing and lag when playing CPU-intensive games, allowing users to enjoy smooth visuals when playing games.”

“The Quantum HDR 2000 utilized in the Odyssey Neo G8 delivers maximum brightness for a rich HDR experience. Specifically, it provides 4,096 steps for screen brightness adjustments and supports a high static contrast ratio of a million-to-one. Furthermore, the local dimming zone displays the color black more precisely. By capturing the reflected light of an enemy’s movement, the user can easily discover where the enemy is hiding and also notice the details hidden behind the shadows.”

“The lighting on the back of the monitor makes your gaming experience feel more futuristic. The Odyssey Neo G8 comes with the CoreSync lighting feature, in which the monitor automatically detects the color at the center of the display and syncs it to the color of the lighting on the back of the monitor. The monitor can display five different light colors, enabling gamers to enjoy a modern, sleek vibe while gaming.”

Source : Samsung

