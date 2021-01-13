ASUS ROG Swift PG32UQX 32″ 4K gaming monitor

ASUS has introduced a new 4k gaming monitor at CES 2021 this week, in the form of the ROG Swift PG32UQ, offering you a full-array local dimming Mini LED backlight with 1152 zones. Offering full compatibility with next-generation consoles, the PG32UQ offers two HDMI 2.1 connections with plug-and-play support and supports features such as automatic low latency mode, variable refresh rates, and a high 120Hz refresh rate for enahnced gameplay.

“To be G-SYNC ULTIMATE certified, a monitor has to prove that it can display the wide DCI P3 color gamut, reach 1000 nits of peak brightness or better, and employ a cutting-edge full-array local-dimming backlight. With its support for over 90% of the DCI-P3 color space, 1400-nit peak brightness specification, and 1152-zone Mini LED backlight, the PG32UQX easily clears the bar for entry into this elite tier of G-SYNC monitors.”

“When you put the ultimate gaming monitor on your desk, you don’t want to leave any doubt that you’re the king of the hill, and the PG32UQX doesn’t hold back in the styling department. Multiple textures on the back of the display, separated by a subtle diagonal chrome strip, signal that this monitor isn’t your average screen. An Aura Sync-enabled RGB LED ROG logo lets you coordinate the PG32UQX with your other Aura-enabled components for a fully synchronized battlestation. And an ROG logo projector in the base of our trademark twisted stand lets you show off your allegiance to the Republic of Gamers or display your own logo using the included blank discs.”

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by ASUS, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : ASUS

