SnapPack anti-theft travel bags

Keeping all your gear together when travelling or even commuting to your daily work location should be an easy task and a new generation of bags have been designed to help you stay organized wherever you may be. Travellers looking for well-designed and engineered luggage might be interested in a new range of antitheft travel bags called SnapPack.

Featuring quick access top pocket, hidden upright storage, outstanding security say it is creators and Level 5 cut proof fabric, the SnapPack range has been designed to keep your gear safe as you travel. Early bird pledges are now available for the disruptive project from roughly $69 or £56 (depending on current exchange rates).

“We designed a better and faster way to access the items you use every day, the SnapPack’s magneticdesign makes storage and access incredibly smooth. Based off of feedback from user’s usage habits, the new design greatly improves efficiency with a faster way to reach items. safer storage and more comfortable carrying, providing more convenience during daily use.”

If the SnapPack crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2023. To learn more about the SnapPack travel bags project observe the promotional video below.

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the travel bags, jump over to the official SnapPack crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





