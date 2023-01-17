Pro folding camera bag keeps your gear safe while travelling

Photographers and videographers looking for a professional camera bag to keep their gear secure whatever the weather and wherever they may be travelling. May be interested in a new pro folding camera bag launched by Kickstarter this month. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the originative project from roughly $109 or £89 (depending on current exchange rates).

“The traditional camera bag, square appearance, huge volume, bag design, it gives you a lot of volume, you can hold a lot of things, but it is too heavy, too inconvenient! Traveling with it is simply a disaster! I believe that every photographer hopes to reduce their own travel burden, we need a suitable size, fast storage bag, so that we will have a pleasant travel experience.”

Camera bag

“We have a foldable design that allows you to fold up according to your size when you carry different volumes of cameras or lenses and make reasonable use of the space. When carrying less things, the size of the bag will be very small and easy to carry.”

If the Pro crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2023. To learn more about the Pro camera bag project scrutinize the promotional video below.

“We have designed such a rich storage space for the bag, either inside or outside, making full use of the various spaces that will allow you to place a wide variety of things. It is also completely ok to carry large things, extending / extending up to 14cm in width, easily installing a body and two lenses, or even a laptop. This way you can also use it to carry a computer or books during your daily work trip, making it your commuter bag.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the camera bag, jump over to the official Pro crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





