GearBag roller travel bag from $199

Oobo bags based in San Francisco has taken to Kickstarter once again to launch the latest suitcase and bag design in the form of the GearBag roller travel bag. The advanced roller bag features, smart storage, and all terrain wheels together with a “gravity defying” design. Capable of working on almost any surface, including sand and rocks. The waterproof undercarriage makes sure your belongings stay dry even on the rainiest of days. “Our patented design and 50/50 weight distribution keeps the downforce pushing into the wheels and not your arm.” Backer early bird pledges are now available for the cutting-edge project from roughly $199 or £169 (depending on current exchange rates).

“The newly revamped GearBag is built around comfort, utility and organization. Unique large wheels provide feather light carry. Push or pull up and down stairs with ease. Three compartment access via weatherproof YKK zippers creates space for all your necessities. Designed to carry all your essentials with room for extras. Built in laptop sleeve, phone pouch and organization pockets. Holds folders, clothing, camera equipment and more. GearBag even has space for an optional GearPack which can take your organization to the next level.”

If the GearBag crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2022. To learn more about the GearBag roller travel bag project play the promotional video below.

“At oobo we’ve made sure that every piece of the GearBag is built right. We use strong water resistant fabrics, durable YKK zippers and work closely with our manufacturers to make sure every bag meets our standards. Don’t be surprised if our GearBag outlasts the things you carry in it.”

“Technology is changing so fast, and while we keep up with the latest materials, our GearBag form is minimalist with a focus on quality and functionality. With clean, smooth lines our GearBag was crafted with a timeless design but created for your 21st century lifestyle.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the roller travel bag, jump over to the official GearBag crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





