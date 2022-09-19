Varla Eagle One Electric Scooter Review: A 40MPH Dual Motor Scooter You Can Feel The Power On Two Wheels Beast

Sponsored:

When you need to go somewhere that’s too short to drive but far to walk, then an adult scooter is your answer. It’s easy to ascribe the exploding popularity of electric scooters to their advantage of making commuting through lots of different terrains and environments easy and faster. Since they are more compact than bikes, they are easier to store in apartments and other smaller spaces.

There’s already a big market out there to match, and one of the scooters for adults you would find today is the legendary Varla Eagle One Dual Motor electric scooter. This two-wheel foldable e-scooter has a top-notch design and efficient performance rate, allowing riders to commute easily. Even with the portable battery and solid structure, it doesn’t fall short of speed. Therefore, the Varla Eagle One scooter is perfect if you’re looking for something fast, rugged, and sleek to get you around quickly.

Varla Eagle One Electric Scooter Review

The build of the Varla Eagle One scooter is from 6061 aluminum alloy, a high-quality and durable material. It also has a self-weight of 77 Ibs. You can use the Dual Hub Motor as the front and rear motor has 1000W each. The Varla Eagle One electric scooter uses a lithium-ion battery that can go long distances without you running out of power.

For riding in dark areas or at night, the Varla Eagle One electric scooter has a dual led light for illumination. It also has an Informative and intuitive LCD, which keeps the rider updated about their trip mileage, battery level, voltage, speedometer, and error codes. With the Eagle one scooter’s front and rear suspension features to absorb discomfort when riding off-road trails, you never have to worry about your safety, balance, or losing control of your electric scooter as you journey.

Technical Specifications

The Varla Eagle One electric scooter comes with a 1000W power output and a 1600W peak output to reach 40 mph, which is ideal for an adult scooter. The scooter makes climbing a 30-degree incline an easy streak. Therefore, it’s appropriate for daily use, even on rainy days. With its 52V/18.2Ah lithium-ion battery, the Varla Eagle One Electric Scooter can travel up to 40 miles on a single charge when in Eco Mode.

Remember that you can only charge batteries so many times before they stop performing at an optimal level. However, the battery management system of the Varla Eagle One E-scooter employs more than six safeguards, which can lengthen the battery’s useful life.

Components Specifications Motor Dual hub motor, 1000W x 2 Battery 52V / 18.2Ah lithium-ion battery Brake Dual hydraulic brake + ABS Max Range Up to 40 miles (eco mode) Top Speed Reach up to 40 mph when fully charged Climbing Angle 30+ degrees Tire 10-inch x 3-inch pneumatic tires Display QS-S4 LCD Charger 1.7A charger Self-Weight 77 Ibs Payload Max. 330 lbs / Recommended 265 lbs Frame Material 6061 aluminum alloy Light Front white LED light / Rear red LED light Charging Time 8-9h (single charger) /4-5h (two chargers)

Top Speed

Apart from the batteries, the speed rate of an electric scooter matter when riding. Some electric scooters in the market today are between 15 mph to 20 mph, but the Varla Eagle One electric Scooter can reach a speed of 40 mph. You can adjust the speed level when in traffic or on rough terrain from the Varla Eagle One dual motor electric Scooter P- setting. Ensure you wear proper protective gear while riding, such as a helmet, elbow, and knee pads.

How to switch the Varla Eagle One to a higher level of speed

Step 1: When the power is on, it will show gear 1; the top speed is 15 mph.

Step 2: Tap the MODE button once, it will show ‘2’ as gear 2, and the maximum speed is 25 mph.

Step 3: Click the MODE button again; it will show ‘3’ as gear 3; the top speed is 40 mph.

Note: The speed control of Varla Eagle One ensures the rate is within 40 mph.

Acceleration

The Varla Eagle One Electric Scooter throttle allows you to accelerate smoothly. The trigger throttle gives riders smooth and more stable acceleration, even on rough terrains.

Hill climb

If you want an electric scooter that gives you a good balance while e scooter climbing, the Varla Eagle One scooter is your best option. A scooter’s battery capacity, engine power, and torque determine the hill climbing performance. You must have the strength to ascend to higher altitudes and sufficient stamina to keep from falling off the scooter. The Varla Eagle One Electric scooter has a 30°Climbing Angle, higher than other scooters’ hill climbs.

Range and Battery

How fast and long a scooter can go without recharging is crucial. You can go far since an electric scooter gives you the chance to travel over long distances. Hence, you are not limited to a specific distance and can travel as far as you choose. Before any journey, ensure you fully charge your batteries to travel far to eliminate the fear of running out of power. Also, learn how to maximize your electric scooter’s battery life.

You will always have a better and longer riding experience if you invest in a high-quality long-range electric scooter. The Varla Eagle One electric Scooter has a battery capacity for long-distance trips.

The electric scooter runs on a 14 X 7, 946WH lithium-ion battery with 52V/18.2Ah capacity to reach a range of 40 miles on eco mode. With the 98 units high energy density of 18650 lithium-ion battery, the Eagle One meets your long-distance requirements. At the same time, the Battery Management System (BMS) safeguards the battery while it is in use and provides information on the battery’s state in the electric scooter.

Braking

The Varla Electric One Scooter is exceptional because it has dual hydraulic disc brakes and ABS, allowing you to stop quickly and safely. It hinders the wheels from locking up and assisting them in maintaining traction on the ground. Also, the Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) ensures that the disc brakes’ drawback is simple to lock, which can significantly reduce the ability of the wheel to lock up. Always ensure that when riding in gear 2, use both the rear and front brakes when you want to stop riding your scooter.

Tire

Your best electric scooter’s tires can determine your riding experience. The tires of the Varla Eagle one are suitable for all terrains as you can ride on bumps, ice, or snow. The capacity of the Varla Eagle One to absorb the unevenness of the ground is one of its most significant advantages. When you use the Varla Eagle One’s 10 Inches Pneumatic tires, you get experiences with less shaking and bouncing during the ride. Also, the tires have thicker treads, giving riders a firm grip on slick and rough surfaces. According to riders’ feedback, the Varla Eagle One scooters are great in terms of stability and load-bearing capabilities.

Error Codes

Some error codes may appear on your LCD due to mechanical faults. Ensure you contact the Varla after-sales team when such codes appear on your display screen. The following are the meaning of the error codes.

Fault Code Feature 2 Brake 4 6 Km/h cruise 6 Battery under voltage 7 Motor faulty 9 Controller faulty 10 Faulty comms between controller and LCD 11 Faulty comms between controller and LCD 12 BMS failure 13 Headlight failure

Deck

The larger the deck, the easier it is for riders to stand on it. The Varla Eagle One scooter has a 9.1-inch-wide deck giving riders enough room to place their legs.

Conclusion

The Varla Eagle One scooter is suitable for all terrains and has a unique commuting experience. This motor scooter is worth your money and investment, as it offers its riders many advanced scooter features. The Varla Eagle One has a two-year warranty in case you encounter some manufacturer’s issues after purchase. If you’re looking for a fast dual-motor electric scooter with comfort and style, the Varla Eagle One Dual Motor Electric Scooter is your best option.

