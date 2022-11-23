Toyota reveals hybrid electric vehicle tips, to improve efficiency (Video)

Toyota has revealed a range of tips to get the most out of your hybrid electric vehicle and improve the efficiency of your vehicles.

There is a range of different things that you can do to improve the economy and also the performance of your hybrid electric vehicle.

As the cost of living continues to increase, with persistently high fuel prices, Toyota (GB) has put together some tips to help drivers get the most out of their hybrid electric cars, improving fuel consumption, so they can travel further for less.

Here are some of the tips:

Clear out the boot! Keeping it free of unnecessary weight will give your car an immediate boost in performance and economy.

For optimum performance, check your tyre pressures – do a weekly check to ensure that your tyres are inflated in line with the manufacturer’s recommendation. An easy online check will give you the right figures for your model.

Think ahead. By planning your journeys, you can avoid periods of heavy traffic, and minimise the risk of using up fuel while sitting in jams or getting lost.

Shut up! Closing the windows and sunroof at speeds above 45mph will reduce drag and cut your fuel consumption.

Similarly, remove roof racks, boxes and bike racks when not in use – they’re a real drag too!

Steady as she goes – maintain a steady speed and don’t go over the speed limit.

Smoothly does it! Try to avoid sudden braking or acceleration.

You can find out more details on all of the different tips that you can use ti improve your hybrid electric vehicle over at Toyota at the link below.

Source Toyota





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals