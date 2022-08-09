Titanium EDC multitool

The team of designers at Antpockettool have returned to Kickstarter once again to introduce their new E-one EDC multitool. Created to provide users with a convenient tool machined from titanium to provide a unique set of tools including screwdriver, ruler, firestarter, prybar, bottle opener and more. Featuring a magnetic bit driver with a dual mount system the multitool enables users to store a single screwdriver bit from one of the provided selection and also features a removable pocket clip depending on whether you would like to use a cord or clip.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $49 or £41 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 38% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Our EDC screwdriver is the first of its type being the first-ever auto door screwdriver in EDC tools. Store your screwdriver in the auto door and become worry-free. But that’s not it! It comes with dual features of an auto door and being magnetic. 80, remove the screwdriver from the auto-door, install it to the site by its magnetic feature and use it.Once you are done you can again store it in the auto-door.”

EDC multitool

“A magnetic screwdriver gives the tool increased control over the screws it is driving. Magnetic force helps prevent fasteners from falling during a task. Magnetic screwdrivers with multiple screwdriver tips can be used on a wide variety of repairs and projects. E-one comes with high capacity magnetic sockets, ensuring every bit and every screw stays in place.”

If the E-one campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2022. To learn more about the E-one EDC multitool project view the promotional video below.

“E-one by antdesign is exquisitely designed to be compact and ultraportable, making it a necessary part of your everyday carry items.We pushed the boundaries by making it ultra-portable for everyday carriage, yet the efficiency and durability are not compromised because we want to provide you with nothing but the best.

Being robust, sleek. and classy— our simple yet effective tool is extremely portable, and exquisitely designed to last longer than ordinary tools. It comes with a lifetime warranty. Our product is portable yet durable so you can trust it anytime, wherever you go be it long drives, camping. or a long walk.”

“Being a passionate collector of unique, sleek. efficient, EDC (every-day carry) items, I know the struggle to find the ultimate gadget with striking aesthetics, creativity, and expertise, so E-one by Antdesign is designed to make your everyday life easier. This is an essential pocket tool that’s always there for you when you need it and won’t get in the way when you don’t.”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the EDC multitool, jump over to the official E-one crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals