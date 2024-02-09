Sennheiser HD 490 PRO reference studio headphones



For audio experts, the quest for the perfect sound is a continuous journey. Sennheiser steps up to this challenge with its HD 490 PRO headphones, designed to meet the demands of producing, mixing, and mastering audio. These headphones are built to provide an accurate and detailed listening experience, which is essential for professionals who need to dissect and understand every layer of sound.

The HD 490 PRO headphones are known for their precise sound reproduction. They are equipped with lightweight voice coils and a flat frequency response, ensuring that sound is delivered accurately across all notes. The headphones also feature a special design that keeps bass sounds clear and prevents distortion. This is thanks to their open-back construction and angled transducers, which mimic the setup of monitor loudspeakers and allow for precise sound placement within a mix.

HD 490 PRO studio headphones overview

Comfort is just as important as sound quality for professionals who spend long hours in the studio. The HD 490 PRO headphones address this with an ergonomic design that includes a special comfort zone for those who wear glasses and a unique adjustment system that ensures a comfortable fit. The headphones come with two types of ear pads—velour and fabric—that can be swapped out depending on the user’s preference and the type of work they are doing.

Sennheiser has incorporated several thoughtful features into the HD 490 PRO headphones to cater to the needs of audio professionals. The headphones have a detachable cable that can be attached to either side, and a special cable coil structure that reduces noise. For ease of use, there is braille on the headband fork. Additionally, the headphones come with a free license for a plugin that simulates a virtual mixing studio, enhancing the user’s experience.

Sennheiser studio headphones

The HD 490 PRO headphones are priced at EUR/USD 399 and include two sets of ear pads and a standard cable. For those who want additional features, the HD 490 PRO Plus is available for EUR/USD 479 and comes with a longer cable, a transport case, and an extra headband pad. These items can also be purchased separately. For audiophiles who demand the highest sound quality, there is an optional balanced headphone cable available for EUR/USD 39.

Sennheiser HD 490 PRO

Sennheiser’s HD 490 PRO headphones are a valuable tool for audio professionals. They combine precision and comfort to help users produce, mix, and master with more accuracy and clarity. These headphones are designed to be a reliable partner in any studio environment, helping professionals to focus on the fine details of their work.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals