New Cypress silicon speaker reinvents how humans experience sound

xMEMS Labs manufacturers and designers of solid-state, all-silicon micro speakers has this week announced a breakthrough in sound reproduction, changing the way true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds create ultra high-quality, high-resolution sound experiences across all audio frequencies. The MEMS speaker, Cypress is set to redefine the audio quality of true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds, offering an audio experience that surpasses traditional moving-coil sound reproduction techniques.

The Cypress speaker is a marvel of modern engineering, with its core technology being the ingenious application of ultrasonic amplitude modulation for sound production. This innovative approach marks a significant shift from conventional methods, ensuring high-fidelity sound across all frequencies. The result is an audio output that is not only louder but also sharper, particularly in the low-frequency response, a critical factor for active noise canceling (ANC) earbuds.

Built on a reliable MEMS platform, the Cypress speaker exemplifies quality and consistency in production. This platform, in conjunction with the speaker’s solid-state design, offers numerous advantages over traditional moving-coil speakers. These include a faster response, near-zero phase shift, and superior spatial imaging accuracy. These characteristics contribute to a more precise and immersive sound reproduction, enhancing the overall audio experience for the listener.

Features of the new Cypress solid-state MEMS speaker

– Cypress uses ultrasonic amplitude modulation for sound production, enhancing audio fidelity.

– The technology is more efficient than legacy coil speakers, providing high-resolution audio.

– It is based on a proven MEMS platform, ensuring quality and uniformity in production.

– The speaker offers numerous benefits over traditional designs, including faster response, near-zero phase shift, and superior spatial imaging accuracy.

– Cypress is non-magnetic, reducing weight and electromagnetic interference.

– The speaker’s design allows for stronger bass comparable to larger coil speakers.

– It is particularly advantageous for ANC performance, with potential for wider bandwidth and reduced DSP complexity.

– Cypress prototypes are currently available to select customers, with mass production expected in late 2024.

One of the unique features of the Cypress speaker is its non-magnetic design. This design element not only reduces the weight of the earbuds but also minimizes the potential for electromagnetic interference, a common issue with traditional speakers. Moreover, the non-magnetic design allows for stronger bass production, comparable to that of larger coil speakers, without the need for additional weight or size.

The design of the Cypress speaker is particularly advantageous for ANC performance. It offers the potential for a wider bandwidth and reduced DSP complexity, making it an ideal choice for high-quality ANC earbuds. This technology could significantly improve the user’s listening experience, especially in noisy environments.

Currently, Cypress prototypes are available to select customers, with mass production expected to commence in late 2024. This timeline suggests that consumers could soon enjoy the benefits of this advanced speaker technology in their TWS earbuds.

The Cypress speaker from xMEMS Labs represents a significant advancement in audio technology. By utilizing ultrasonic amplitude modulation and a reliable MEMS platform, the speaker promises to deliver high-fidelity sound, superior bass production, and improved ANC performance. As such, the Cypress speaker is poised to elevate the audio quality of TWS earbuds, offering users an enhanced audio experience like never before.



