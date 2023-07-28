KEF LS60 Wireless Lotus Edition speakers unveiled

KEF has unveiled its latest high-end speakers, the new KEF LS60 Wireless Lotus Edition, which is a pair of floor standing speakers with the latest KEF technology and design features.

Launched as part of KEF’s 60th anniversary year, the LS60 Wireless is the world’s first Single Apparent Source wireless system, and it is supported by a specially designed 12th Generation Uni-Q driver array, the award-winning Metamaterial Absorption Technology (MAT™), revolutionary Uni-Core bass drivers and much more. This exclusive configuration provides a purer and more impactful sound, vanishingly low distortion, and maximises bass performance in a single unit.

KEF’s key technologies are complemented by the forward-thinking W2 wireless platform and a wide range of wired inputs. Out-of-the-box wireless compatibility and the KEF Connect app allow listeners to stream music and podcasts instantly, while the various connection options allow quick connection directly to a turntable, games console or TV.

The LS60 Wireless’ extremely slim design is only possible because of the advanced technologies contained within the sleek cabinet. The LS60 Wireless Lotus Edition is an exceptionally elegant speaker system that delivers style and substance.

You can find out more information about the new KEF LS60 Wireless Lotus Edition floor-standing speakers over at the KEF website at the link below, pricing is at £7,000 for a pair.

Source KEF



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals