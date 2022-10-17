KEF Mu7 wireless ANC noise cancelling headphones

KEF has this week introduced its new Mu7 wireless noise cancelling headphones created in partnership with designer Ross Lovegrove, well known for his flowing sculptural forms. Lovegrove has previously worked with KEF and helped create the Muon loudspeakers, Muo portable speakers and Mu3 earphones.

The new wireless ANC headphones are available into colours Silver Grey and Charcoal Grey and feature an aluminium construction offering a lightweight yet durable design finished with a snug acoustic seal, with minimal ear pressure. A capacitive touchpad on the right earcup provides easy access to controls to skip tracks, adjust volume and answer calls when needed.

Noise cancelling headphones

“Music on the go, without missing a beat – the Mu7 makes that mission manifest. Flowing, sculptural forms meet pure sound in high resolution: headphones which walk the walk, wherever you’re headed. KEF draws upon years of commitment to technological innovation and high-performance audio equipment to continue its mission to present music as it was made to be heard.

Focusing on the nuances that imbue sound with heightened levels of significance, KEF preserves the integrity of a recording with little intervention, presenting a revealing listening experience that offers a pure and accurate representation of the original recording.”

“The memory foam ear pads mould to the shape of the head, improving both passive and active noise cancellation and bass response. A swivel point above the earcups allows the headphones to be rotated and flattened, ideal for compact transport.”

KEF Mu7 specifications :

Smart Active Noise Cancellation monitors surroundings and eliminates external noise

40 mm full range dynamic driver engineered to reveal the smallest acoustic details

High-resolution sound, up to 24bit/48kHz via Qualcomm aptX HD codec

Bluetooth 5.1 for exceptionally stable, latency free iOS and Android device connection

Clear Voice Capture (cVc) for voice call clarity

Ergonomic design featuring precision-engineered aluminium frame and breathable leatherette memory foam ear cushions

Available in two sleek colourways: Silver Grey and Charcoal Grey

Flat fold for easy transport and storage

Intuitive touch control with simple swipes and taps

Up to 40 hours full use from a single charge, 8 hours use from a 15-minute fast charge

For those that prefer wired playback a 3.5 mm audio connection is also available

Source : KEF



