Bang & Olufsen Beolab 8 speakers unveiled

ang & Olufsen has unveiled its latest speakers, the Bang & Olufsen Beolab 8, they come with an interesting and unique design, and the speakers feature a one-piece aluminium body. They feature a 16mm tweeter, 3” midrange, and a 5.25” woofer.

Whether it’s the ultimate sound system in the home or a single point of sound, Beolab 8 can be used as a system speaker to create an immersive home cinema setup using the latest high-end Bang & Olufsen speakers or even heritage speakers dating back to 1984. Stereo pair two Beolab 8 speakers to create powerful and precise stereo sound for a high-fidelity music experience. Beolab 8 is also a stand-alone speaker delivering depth with an intense bass for its size.

“Our goal is to create powerful and immersive listening experiences for our customers. Beolab 8 provides exactly this. It is a scalable speaker that is all about flexibility, performance, and innovation”, says Michael Henriksson, Vice President of Product Marketing at Bang & Olufsen and continues:

“Drawing inspiration from the high-end Beolab range, our aim for Beolab 8 was to distil the acoustic essence of these impressive speakers into a compact offering that maintains the directivity and sound beam control for optimal sound reproduction in any environment. Bringing immersive experiences for every moment”.

You can find out more information about the new Bang & Olufsen Beolab 8 speakers over at Bang & Olufsen at the link below, they will be available at the end of October and will retail for £2,199 in the UK and $2,749 in the USA.

Source Bang & Olufsen



