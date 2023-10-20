Creative Pebble V3 Artisan Edition speakers unveiled

Creative is adding a new model to its Pebble speaker range with the launch of the new Creative Pebble V3 Artisan Edition speakers and they are teaming up with artists to offer unique versions of the Pebble speakers.

The launch of the Creative Artisan Edition marks the beginning of a series of partnerships with talented artists worldwide, and Creative is thrilled to kickstart this journey with Lester Lim, a Singapore-based artist and a true creative maven. Lester Lim’s transition from a movie poster apprentice to a dynamic artist speaks volumes about his talent and dedication. Among his captivating works, JELILO stands out as a masterpiece, drawing inspiration from the elegance of the jellyfish. More notably, the anti-bully story behind JELILO sends out a powerful message that people can be bigger than their fears. This narrative behind the art holds profound significance and has the power to resonate with people universally.

By merging Lester’s artistic vision with the top-selling Creative Pebble V3 desktop speakers, Creative looks to reimagine technology as an art form, which not only elevates the product but also highlights the immense talent that resides within the local creative community.

You can find out more details about the Creative Pebble V3 Artisan Edition speakers over at Creative at the link below, they are now available to order for $49.99 in the USA.

Source Creative



