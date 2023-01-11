Squarock audio equipment for streaming, podcasts, recording and music creation

If you are searching for affordable yet professional audio equipment for streaming, music creation, podcasts and more you might be interested in a new Kickstarter campaign that is currently underway by Squarock. The audio equipment bundle has been designed for those of you who would like to upgrade their audio equipment without breaking the bank.

Equipped with portability the battery-powered mixer provides an easy way to record audio away from your office or business and features Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and intelligent noise reduction. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the out-of-the-box project from roughly $139 or £115 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Are you putting up with the unreasonably high price of brand-name audio ports, but their functions are monotonous and average? Yes? You may need our Commander M1 audio interface and the audio equipment bundle. They will help you increase productivity, ake your skills to the next level. It allows you to focus on creating content instead of fighting with some emotionless device. Get ready to enjoy your immersive creations without worrying about running out of battery.”

Audio equipment for streaming

“Squarock Commander M1 audio interface is professional-grade equipment to produce your audio. It is a composed of a sound mixer, sound card, voice-changer, and sound effects board. People usually use it for podcasts, live streaming, music creation, audio recording, online games and more. Commander M1 has a widely compatible audio interface. It can be used with almost all terminal devices, including, desktop PC, laptop, smartphone, tablet, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and more. Also is can be used with most operating systems. PC: Windows, Mac OS, Linux and Unix Flavors… IPhone/Tablet: iOS, Android, Windows, Phones and other systems.”

If the Squarock crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2023. To learn more about the Squarock audio equipment for streaming project scrutinize the promotional video below.

“M1 audio interface acts as an extension of your PC or phone. As long as it is connected to your PC or phone, it will serve as an audio input & output device. You can use it with almost all applications. It is free-drive, plug and play. We specifically designed this to free you from the tedious setup of traditional audio equipment, allowing you to focus on your audio production. It is ideal for use with popular software applications and network platforms such as, OBS, Audacity, Adobe Audition, and video platforms like YouTube, Twitch, Tiktok, Facebook Live, and Uplive.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the audio equipment for streaming, jump over to the official Squarock crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





