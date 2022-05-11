iRig Pro Quattro IO 4 input professional field recording mixer €350

If you are in the market for a professional field recording mixer you might be interested to know that IK Multimedia of this month introduced their new four input mixer in the form of the iRig Pro Quattro I/O which is now available to purchase priced at €350. The mixer offers professional quality with four inputs and two outputs with up to 24-bit, 96kHz conversion and a MEMS mic onboard for instant recording. A deluxe bundle is also available with custom iRig XY stereo mic capsules and complete accessories providing everything you need to start field recording wherever you may be.

iRig Pro Quattro I/O connects to a computer or mobile device and works as a high-quality, multi-channel audio and MIDI interface with a full array of inputs and outputs. The new mixer and field recorder is fully MFi-certified to work seamlessly with iOS devices, and no adapters are required for iPhone or iPad connections.

Professional field recording mixer

“The iRig Pro Quattro I/O offers 4 high-quality, low-noise mic preamps with phantom power; Hi-Z and line-level instrument, RCA and TRS inputs; plus XLR balanced, 3.5mm stereo and headphone outputs; and full MIDI I/O. It works with everything out of the box, including iPhone, iPad, Android, Mac and PC, but can also serve as a standalone mic preamp or line mixer, with a built-in limiter and direct monitoring. “

“No need to worry about managing and formatting storage media. iRig Pro Quattro I/O records pristine, digital audio directly to any mobile device, computer or even DSLR camera. No more digging around gig bags for an SD card. Start recording instantly then simply back up audio files to the cloud seamlessly to share with others.”

“With its onboard digitally enhanced MEMS microphone and optional stereo mic capsules, iRig Pro Quattro I/O turns any mobile device or Mac/PC laptop into a full-featured, professional field recorder. It also works as a standalone preamp and mixer powered via 4x AA batteries, USB or DC IN. The full set of inputs/outputs can be used to capture and mix multiple sources to DSLR cameras or send their mix to a PA system with professional quality.”

Source : IK Multimedia

