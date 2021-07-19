IK Multimedia has created a new range of guitar pedals based on the companies AmpliTube modeling software offering for different options each with 16 different effects to choose from and new algorithms have been developed for both delay and reverb. The AmpliTube X-GEAR pedals offer options for distortion (X-DRIVE), modulation (X-VIBE), delay (X-TIME) and reverb (X-SPACE) and each is equipped with the same hardware and digital signal processing (DSP) technology. The new IK Multimedia AmpliTube based guitar pedals are now available to preorder for $300 or €300 and will start shipping out next month during August 2021.

“AmpliTube X-GEAR pedals cover the 4 realms of guitar effects processing. There’s X-DRIVE distortion and X-VIBE modulation, which offer a range of iconic, must-have analog pedal effects – all recreated with our finest algorithms ever. Custom-created by the IK team just for these pedals, X-TIME delay and X-SPACE reverb feature cutting-edge, studio-grade effects algorithms. All X-GEAR pedals share the same high-performance hardware and pioneering DSP for unsurpassed sound quality.”

“AmpliTube X-GEAR pedals leverage IK’s latest technologies and 20+ years’ experience as the #1 amp and FX modeling company. The state-of-the-art DSP onboard includes 16 custom high-end algorithms per pedal, drawn from the most popular AmpliTube models along with all-new reverb and delay algorithms. Featuring up to 192kHz internal processing with 4x oversampling, X-GEAR pedals deliver amazing clarity to the stage with the realism and response that users love about AmpliTube 5.”

Source : IK Multimedia

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals