Bang & Olfusen Beoplay EX headphones launched

Bang & Olfusen has announced the launch of its latest wireless headphones, the Bang & Olfusen Beoplay EX and they will be available in a range of colors.

The new Bang & Olfusen Beoplay EX will go on sale on the 5th of May for $399 in the USA and £349 in UK, more details are below.

Beoplay EX differs most notably from previous Bang & Olufsen earphones in the shape of its design. Designed by Thomas Bentzen, the stem-based shape has been adopted and transformed into a finished offering that is equal parts stylish and comfortable. The housing of the earphone placed inside the ear, is smaller than ever before, and ensures a comfortable and stable fit that can be worn for hours without readjustment.

The practicality of this new shape is matched with the signature Bang & Olufsen aesthetic, perfected over 96 years of craftmanship and design innovation. From the mirror-like glass interface which catches the light at the perfect moment, to the surrounding brushed aluminum ring, Beoplay EX creates a statement for the wearer whether they opt for the slick Black Anthracite, opulent Gold Tone or striking Anthracite Oxygen finish. Beoplay EX comes complete with a matching brushed aluminum charging case, which is conveniently pocket-sized, making it the perfect travel companion.

At launch only the Anthracite Oxygen color will be available on the 5th of May, two more colors Gold Tone and Black Anthracite will be available from the 27th of May and June.

Source B&O

