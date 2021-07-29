Bang & Olufsen Beoplay EQ headphones unveiled

Bang & Olufsen have unveiled their latest wireless headphones, the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay EQ and they come with Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation.

The new headphones come with a dedicated ANC DSP chip and a total of six microphones, they also have up to 20 hours of playback.

To achieve the maximum noise-cancelling effect, Bang & Olufsen used an Adaptive ANC that combines Active Noise Cancellation with excellent passive sealing, effectively blocking outside noise. A dedicated ANC DSP chip and six microphones allow for automatic adjustment of ANC levels to create a seamless audio experience. In addition to this, the microphones create the best directional beamforming technology, resulting in crystal clear call and speech quality.



Finely tuned by Bang & Olufsen’s acclaimed sound engineers, Beoplay EQ offers a powerful and authentic listening experience. Users can immerse themselves in music with up to 20 hours of total playtime including charging in the case and 6.5 hours of playtime with ANC turned on.

You can find out more details about the new Bang & Olufsen Beoplay EQ headphone over at B&O at the link below. They will be available in a choice of two colors, Black Anthracite and Sand Gold Tone. The headphone will retail for £349 in the UK.

Source B&O

