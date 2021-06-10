Bang & Olufsen Beovision Contour 55 TV unveiled

Bang & Olfusen has launched their latest TV, the Bang & Olufsen Beovision Contour 55 TV and it will come with a choice of finishes.

The fabric finish will retail for £6,300 and the wood finish will retail for £7,100, it has gone on sale from today in their retail stores and website.

Bang & Olufsen has expanded its product range with the addition of a 55” screen size for Beovision Contour, creating more options for customers searching for the perfect television. It can be the masterpiece of one’s living room for consumers looking for a compact screen size, or a perfect TV for a secondary room thanks to its many placement options and the choice between a 55” and 48” TV.

Evolved from Bang & Olufsen’s design language and designed in collaboration with Torsten Valeur, Beovision Contour is classic and minimalist. The magnificent aluminium frame that outlines the screen showcases Bang & Olufsen’s unrivalled expertise in aluminium manufacturing at Factory 5 in Struer, Denmark.

