The Starfield Constellation Edition game bundle, priced at $300, has been making waves in the gaming community. This comprehensive package, complete with a smartwatch, has been unboxed and reviewed by ETA Prime, providing an in-depth look at what gamers can expect from this pre-order product. The question on everyone’s mind, however, is whether the bundle justifies its hefty price tag.

The Starfield Constellation Edition bundle is available for both PC and Xbox versions. The highlight of the bundle is the Chronomark smartwatch replica, a unique piece of gaming merchandise that has piqued the interest of many. But does this smartwatch, along with the other items in the bundle, make the $300 price tag worthwhile?

Starfield Constellation Edition with smartwatch, is it worth $300?

The Chronomark smartwatch, a replica from the game, is one of the main attractions of the bundle. It boasts Bluetooth connectivity and can display weather updates, making it a functional piece of gaming memorabilia. The watch case is made of aluminum and plastic, with a metal latch. Upon opening the twist latch, the watch, a NATO strap, and a constellation patch are revealed.

The smartwatch is made of plastic and metal, and it comes with a rubber strap. However, a NATO strap is also provided for those who prefer it. The watch connects to an app available for iOS or Android, featuring a non-touch screen design with a glass screen and four physical buttons. It connects to a phone via Bluetooth and receives firmware updates, ensuring it stays up-to-date with the latest features.

Pre-order now and receive “Old Mars Skin Pack” in-game bonus items:

– Laser Cutter

– Deep Mining Helmet

– Deep Mining Pack

Purchase this physical edition to receive the following:

– Starfield Base Game

– Shattered Space Story Expansion (upon release)

– Up to 5 days early access*

– Constellation Skin Pack: Equinox Laser Rifle, Spacesuit, Helmet and Boost Pack

– Access to Starfield Digital Artbook & Original Soundtrack

– Steelbook Display Case

– Constellation Patch

– Starfield Chronomark Watch and Case

– Credit Stick with Laser-Etched Game Code

Chronomark smartwatch

The Chronomark watch is not just a pretty addition; it comes with a range of features including time display, brightness adjustment, Bluetooth, a torch (flashlight), music control, weather updates, moon phase display, and notification alerts. It also has built-in sensors including a barometer, accelerometer, magnetometer, and temperature sensor. While it does not currently connect to the game, future firmware updates may make this possible, adding another layer of interactivity for gamers.

In addition to the smartwatch, the Starfield Constellation Edition bundle includes in-game items such as a laser cutter, deep mining helmet, deep mining pack, the Starfield base game, the Shattered Space story expansion, up to five days early access, the constellation skin pack, a steel book display case, and other items. This comprehensive package can be pre-ordered from Best Buy or Bethesda's website.

However, despite the impressive list of items included in the bundle, the question remains: is it worth the $300 price tag? According to ETA Prime’s review, the bundle, while cool, may not be worth the investment unless you are a big fan of Bethesda games. The value of the bundle, therefore, seems to be subjective, hinging on individual preferences and the level of fandom for Bethesda games.

The Starfield Constellation Edition bundle offers a unique mix of physical and digital items, with the Chronomark smartwatch replica being the standout piece. However, its value for money is subjective and largely depends on the individual’s affinity for Bethesda games. As always, it’s essential for potential buyers to weigh the pros and cons before making a purchase decision.



