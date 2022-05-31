Star Wars The Bad Batch Season 2 first teaser trailer

firsttes

Disney has released a new trailer for the upcoming second season of their Star Wars The Bad Batch TV series which was first released back in May 2021. Star Wars The Bad Batch season two is expected to premiere sometime later this year during the fall of 2022 and a quick teaser trailer has been published providing a glimpse at what you can expect from the storyline, characters and action.

The announcement was one of many that Disney made during the Star Wars Celebration 2022 during which they also announced the Rogue One prequel Andor and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor a sequel game to Respawn’s Fallen Order as well as details on The Mandalorian and more.

Star Wars The Bad Batch S2

“Star Wars: The Bad Batch” follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in “The Clone Wars”) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch—a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army—each possess a singular exceptional skill that makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew.”

Source : Disney

