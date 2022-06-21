Marvel Thor Love and Thunder new teaser trailer

Marvel has released a new trailer to whet your appetite ahead of the imminent launch of the latest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), Thor Love and Thunder. The film premiers in theatre screens in Los Angeles in a few days time on June 23, 2022 and will release worldwide on July 8, 2022 and is part of Phase Four of the MCU.

Thor Love and Thunder once again stars Chris Hemsworth as Thor alongside Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Jaimie Alexander, Waititi, Russell Crowe, and Natalie Portman.

“Following the events of Avengers: Endgame (2019), Thor attempts to find inner peace, but must return to action and recruit Valkyrie, Korg, and Jane Foster—who has become the Mighty Thor—to stop Gorr the God Butcher from eliminating all gods.”

