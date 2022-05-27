Andor Star Wars TV series trailer released by Disney

Disney has today released a new trailer for the upcoming Star Wars TV series Andor, providing a new storyline focusing on Cassian Andor’s role in the rebellion as a rebel spy and following on from Rogue One. The Andor TV series stars Diego Luna, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Fiona Shaw, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller and Genevieve O’Reilly.

Andor will premier on the Disney+ streaming service on August 31, 2022 and the first season will consist of 12 episodes. A second season has also been confirmed and his currently in development and will also consist of 12 new episodes. The Andor storyline is set five years before the events of the Rogue One film released back in 2016 and follows Andor during the formative years of the Rebellion.

Andor Star Wars TV series

“The “Andor” series will explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It’s an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.”

“Diego Luna returns as Cassian Andor and is joined by cast members Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough and Kyle Soller. The executive producers are Kathleen Kennedy, Sanne Wohlenberg, Diego Luna and Michelle Rejwan. Tony Gilroy is the creator and showrunner.”

Source : Disney

