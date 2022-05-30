New Star Wars Jedi Survivor game launching in 2023 reveals Respawn

Respawn and Lucasfilm have this week unveiled a new game in the Star Wars franchise taking the form of Jedi Survivor. The announcement was made with a new trailer teasing what you can expect from the next chapter of Cal Kestis’ journey which will be officially launching sometime next year during 2023.

The new game is set five years after the events of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Jedi: Survivor is a third person, narrative-driven action-adventure game from Respawn Entertainment, developed in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games and will be available to play on PC, Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5.

“Today at Star Wars Celebration, Respawn Entertainment, Electronic Arts, and Lucasfilm Games unveiled Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the next chapter of the beloved Star Wars action-adventure series chronicling the journey of Jedi Cal Kestis.

Developed by the veteran team at Respawn under the leadership of game director Stig Asmussen, Star WarsJedi: Survivor will expand upon the iconic Star Wars stories, worlds, characters, and thrilling combat first experienced in the series’ debut title, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is being built for the current generation of gaming hardware to create a deeper and more expansive Star Wars experience for players worldwide when the game launches in 2023.”

Star Wars Jedi Survivor game

“Experience the next chapter of Cal Kestis’ journey in STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor – coming in 2023. Accompanied by his trusty companion BD-1, Cal will meet and ally himself with an array of unique and interesting characters on his journey. Jedi: Survivor will expand on the series’ dynamic combat in new and innovative ways. In order to survive, Cal must learn new skills and grow his connection with the Force.”

“Even before completing Jedi: Fallen Order, our team had a vision of how to carry the adventure for Cal, BD, and the crew into the sequel,” said Stig Asmussen, game director, Respawn. “For Jedi: Survivor, we are working in lockstep with Lucasfilm Games to build on the legacy of Jedi: Fallen Order. We’re leveraging advanced technology to create more dynamic Jedi combat and cinematic storytelling to expand on Cal’s story as he matures and survives during the dark times. We can’t wait to share more about the game with the world later this year.”

Source : EA

